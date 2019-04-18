Town's speed limit dropped to improve safety, visual appeal

THE speed limit on Fernvale's main street will be reduced by 10km/h as part of a $1.56 million plan to improve safety and appeal.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the State Government-funded upgrade would include red pavement for a new township entry on the southern end, dedicated right turn lanes at key intersections and new pedestrian refuges.

"Main St and Fernvale sit in the heart of the Brisbane Valley Highway and have become a popular destination for locals, tourists and day-trippers visiting the region,” Mr Madden said.

"It's a welcome project for both locals and visitors that will improve safety and allow pedestrians to safely navigate between shops on either side of the road.”

Mr Madden said the upgrade will also include reducing the main street's speed limit from 60km/h to 50km/h.

"When fully built, the community will benefit from a new township entry treatment to provide a highly visible cue for motorists to slow down,” he said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said township entry treatments were already proving a success throughout local communities in Queensland, enhancing driver awareness and reducing vehicle speeds, and detailed design would begin in coming months.

"There are now more than 20 towns across the sunshine state with TET, and this announcement complements new entry treatments being delivered by the Palaszczuk Government through our Targeted Road Safety program,” he said.

"It's innovative projects like this that ensure we are getting locals home safely and tourists safely to their destination.”