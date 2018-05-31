Town's proposed train storage facility 'rings alarm bells'

WET: The site of a proposed Queensland Rail stabling facility at Rosewood.

QUEENSLAND Rail has been asked to reveal its intentions on whether a train parking lot will be built at Rosewood.

The proposal for a train stable facility off Railway St at Rosewood has been on the agenda of the State Government since early 2013, but remains in the planning stage.

Division 10 Councillor David Pahkle has called on the State Government to reveal whether the facility, similar to that at Wulkuraka, will be built.

"It goes right back to 2013/14 when they were looking at this stabling complex hard up against the township of Rosewood and in a flooding area," Cr Pahlke said.

The land was proposed for future stabling use after the rollout of the New Generation Rollingstock trains.

Wanting questions answered, Cr Pahlke wondered if the project would go ahead.

"They seemed to have backed off this one," he said.

"They wouldn't agree to community consultation.

"C'mon Q-rail, don't make it a Q-fail. Get out there and talk to my community."

He said questions about the project to the State Government went unanswered.

"I get a wall of silence from them and I have done for five years," he said.

"I'm not saying I'm against it, but put a display in the main street and show your intentions, don't try to sneak it in."

After the QT put questions to the State Government, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey wrote to Cr Pahlke and offered him a briefing on the subject.

In a letter to Cr Pahlke, Mr Bailey revealed the site would soon be gazetted as "future railway land".

"The Rosewood site is part of TMR's southeast Queensland outer network stabling project to support the ongoing efficient operation of the rail network," he wrote.

Cr Pahlke said the imminent gazettal "rings alarms bells with me".

He said a decision to earmark the land for railway use should be put on hold until the community could be consulted about the project.