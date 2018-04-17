Menu
STANDING TALL: The new Yowie statue at Kilcoy after the previous one was taken down.
After disappearance, town's iconic Yowie statue returns

17th Apr 2018 12:52 PM

THE iconic Yowie statue, missing from Kilcoy's Yowie Park since the start of the year, has returned.

Somerset Regional Council installed the new fibreglass version of the Yowie on Monday.

The previous Yowie, carved from wood, was removed by a crane in January so a new mold could be cast.

SRC Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the new Yowie was identical to the last version but would have a much longer lifespan.

"The new statue is made from steel and fibreglass to ensure longevity," Cr Lehmann said.

"The story of the Yowie has long been a drawcard for visitors to Kilcoy and also a popular talking point among Somerset residents.

"Council contracted Natureworks, a company that specialises in creating museum quality fibreglass structures, to create the new statue.

"They carefully took a mold from the previous Yowie."

