Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

A DEVELOPER has plans to transform a quiet Ipswich street into a bustling residential area.

But the application has raised some concerns for Ipswich City Council over the need for such 'high density' homes.

Hall Property Solutions lodged an application with the council in February to build 42 townhouses on vacant land at Wildey St, Raceview.

That proposal has now been put out for public consultation.

Correspondence between the developer and council officers show the proposal for 'high density' homes has already been flagged as a concern.

In a letter dated March 14, council officers said the planning scheme allowed for 10 to 15 homes per hectare, not the 32 per hectare proposed.

Yet the developer insists, in a response to the council, the density is actually 26.79 homes per hectare and that the buildings will fit in with the character, and services already available, in the wider area.

To see the full development application go to pdonline and search for the application number 1113/2017/MCU.

The public consultation period ends on May 16.