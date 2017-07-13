21°
News

Town rallies for injured teen on road to recovery

Anna Hartley
| 13th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
RECOVERING: A fundraiser will be held for Bruklan 'Brock' Marshall (left) pictured with publican Tess Preston and friend Lily Williams. Bruklan's local community have been fundraising since he was injured in a car crash in April.
RECOVERING: A fundraiser will be held for Bruklan 'Brock' Marshall (left) pictured with publican Tess Preston and friend Lily Williams. Bruklan's local community have been fundraising since he was injured in a car crash in April. Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN footy-loving teen Bruklan Marshall jumped into his ute on the afternoon of April 13 he had no reason to think he'd be in danger.

It was a day like any other. He was heading to training with the Fassifern Bombers, a team he lived for.

But that drive changed his life forever.

Bruklan, known as BJ or Brock to his friends, was involved in a horrific crash when his ute collided with a truck on Warrill View Peak Crossing Rd at 5.50pm.

His ute was torn in half and Bruklan's injuries were so severe, he almost died.

The 19-year-old was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where surgeons worked to save his life.

They did. But they couldn't save his arm, which had to be amputated.

The Peak Crossing local was placed in a coma and his close-knit community was left in shock.

Bruklan played for the Fassifern Bombers.
Bruklan played for the Fassifern Bombers. Facebook

A little more than a week after the crash Bruklan was taken out of the coma and started breathing on his own.

It was a great step forward but marked the start of a very long road to recovery.

Since the accident Bruklan has been recovering at the PA, getting strong and slowly going through rehabilitation.

A visit from the Brisbane Broncos helped spur him on and the former Fassifern Bombers player was recently allowed to go home after almost 80 days in hospital.

Bruklan hasn't had a chance to thank all those who have supported him so far.

Later this month he will.

The teen will attend Rock for Brock at Peak Pub.

The fundraiser is being organised by one of his close friends, Lily Williams.

When she started at Boonah State High School, Lily was nervous.

She didn't know many people until one day on the school bus when Bruklan Marshall, a boy a few grades above her, started a conversation and offered to help her with whatever she needed.

As one of Bruklan's closest friends, Lily says that act just about sums him up.

"We quickly formed a close friendship and ever since then we were known as brother and sister,” she said.

"Whenever I was sad he'd bring food over and he calls my mother 'mum'.”

The Peak Pub are holding a fundraiser for Bruklan Marshall. Lily Williams, Brock Marshall, Ruby the dog, Tess Preston and Col Preston.
The Peak Pub are holding a fundraiser for Bruklan Marshall. Lily Williams, Brock Marshall, Ruby the dog, Tess Preston and Col Preston. Inga Williams

Bruklan's confident, friendly personality means he makes friends easily and the wider Peak Crossing community was left in absolute shock after the horrific accident which saw him hospitalised for more than 10 weeks.

Like many of friends, Lily has been helping to raise funds for his recovery.

Earlier this year she dropped a donation tin off at the local pub and the owners offered to help in any other ways they could.

After making a few calls the idea for the Rock for Brock fundraiser was born.

"He has another 18 months of rehab at least and the family's fundraising goal was $100,000,” Lily said.

"So far they have raised about $11,000 on the online page and $5,000 through sausage sizzles and that kind of thing but he needs a prosthetic arm and much more rehab, which can be expensive.”

Word quickly spread around the local community after the horror crash.

The first thing Lily was told was that Bruklan hadn't survived.

"I dropped to the ground and had a panic attack, I was a mess,” she said.

"I then got told later that night he was alive and stable and that he'd probably lose his arm.”

She said over the last few months Bruklan's determination had been inspiring.

"The Brock I knew before the accident was gone, that kind of thing changes you, but I couldn't be any prouder of him now,” he said.

"He is one of the most stubborn people I know, and that's working in his favour. He's so confident and that's what has gotten him through.

"He said he can't be thankful enough for being alive and he's going to do what he needs to do to make it count now.”

The Rock for Brock fundraiser will be held at Peak Pub on June 22 from 3pm until late.

FOOTY SUPPORT: Touch Football team Rosewood "Yippy Try Ah" played on April 24 with pink armbands for Bruklan Brock Marshall.
FOOTY SUPPORT: Touch Football team Rosewood "Yippy Try Ah" played on April 24 with pink armbands for Bruklan Brock Marshall. Facebook

Those who attend are asked to wear pink, the same colour as Bruklan's formal tie and the colour of the armband worn by friends while he was in hospital.

"There will also be face painting and lucky dips for the kids as well as plenty of live entertainment performed by local artists on offer. All money raised will go straight to Brock's cause,” Lily said.

"There will also be an adults tug of war and a thong throwing competition. Come down and support Brock on his road to recovery.”

Organisers are asking for a $5 donation a person on entry with those who donate getting a ticket in the lucky door prize.

Entertainment will start at 4.30pm with a variety of local artists including JW Longhorn, Taleena Peck and River Movement.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale at the Peak Pub from July 15 until 5.30pm on the evening of the event.

Phone 0413 599 092 or visit the Rock for Brock Facebook page for more information.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bruklan marshall fundraiser peak pub whatson

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

There is plenty of history on offer for the third buyer of one of Ipswich's most prestigious homes

Remembering Wendy's legacy

Wendy Dougall volunteered at Ipswich Courthouse for more than 20 years.

Wendy Dougall dedicated to volunteering in Ipswich youth justice

Police looking for man after baseball bat incident in cafe

Staff were left shaken after the attempted armed robbery.

Ipswich cafe forced to close after staff say they were threatened

'They'll make good pets': RAAF dogs up for sale

DOG SALE: About 10 military dogs are up for sale at the RAAF base. You can check them out in person on Friday.

They're a mix of German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois

Local Partners

Turn a silver spoon into eco-jewellery

The transformation of trash to treasure will be on display

'Seriously fun fitness': Massive, new gym to bulk up Ipswich

IN PLANNING: Proposed World Gym Bundamba manager Darcy Edwards inbusiness with his dad Dominic.

New gym part of an international cult following of fitness fanatics

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

How to get free coffee in Ipswich

A MAJOR fast food chain is giving away coffee, for free

Time to celebrate the arts in three-day inaugural event

DON'T MISS: The Ipswich Musical Theatre Company has its performance of Les Miserables in the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Arts FUSED by new festival

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the 19th century Britain in a bid to rebuild his family empire and redeem himself.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

The Three P&#39;s- Price, Potential, Position

54 Downs Street, North Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $179,000...

- The three P's apply to this perfectly positioned North Ipswich block of land - Price/Position/Potential! - Zoned CHL- Character Housing/Low Density - Town...

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 15TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 15TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

TOWNHOUSE LIVING – IT DOESN’T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS ONE!

4/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $249,000

This has to be the ultimate in townhouse living. This security gated townhouse development is located right in the heart of Eastern Heights so you have quick...

Fresh Renovation. Great Price. A Must to Inspect!

114 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000 neg.

If houses were sold based on first impressions alone, this one’s sure to do the trick! A post war classic located in the trending suburb of Raceview, this family...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

SOLID INVESTMENT WITH 6% + POTENTIAL RETURNS!

48 Avon Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners instructions are clear, the property is now surplus to their needs and therefore we are selling. Located in a quiet leafy street in one of the cities...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Normally at this price there's more to do, but this 2 bedroom home is comfortable and ready for you to settle into or rent out immediately (rental expectations of...

PRICE REDUCED TO SELL- MOTIVATED VENDOR!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 URGENT SALE-NOW...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

The Entertainers Dream!

2 Lawson Drive, Cabarlah 4352

House 5 2 5 Offers over...

This outstanding home is well positioned on a massive 5,858m2 landscaped allotment in the established 'Shannon Park Estate'. The property allows you to enjoy...

Clear Instructions - MUST BE SOLD

26 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba Cottage has received some touches of modern elegance whilst still capturing all the class and style of a 1950's cottage. On offer is - 3...

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!