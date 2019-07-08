Town prosecutor forced out the door to travel

CLOCKING OFF: Kevin Carmont is putting his feet up after a 36-year career in the Queensland Police Service.

CLOCKING OFF: Kevin Carmont is putting his feet up after a 36-year career in the Queensland Police Service. Ebony Graveur

WHEN he woke up the day after his 60th birthday, Kevin Carmont was out of the shower before he realised he didn't need to be at work that day.

His birthday was bitter-sweet as his colleagues gathered after court for a sausage sizzle to celebrate - and also to say farewell.

After 36 years in the Queensland Police Service, the Gatton-based police prosecutor clocked off for the final time on Monday, July 1.

For 17 years, Mr Carmont worked as a police prosecutor in court, moving among about 22 different jurisdictions across his career, including 12 years in Ipswich.

"They needed someone in Gatton and, because I live out this way, I jumped at the chance,” Mr Carmont said.

Arguably starting his police work as a child, Mr Carmont recalls the moment his interest was sparked.

"My very first job in the police was in 1965 when I was about six,” he said.

"I stood with the sergeant in Fortitude Valley who was a close friend of the family's and helped direct traffic.”

Looking back, the role of keeping the community safe and 'making sure the thin fabric that divides us from anarchy is maintained' kept Mr Carmont's passion alive during the years.

"It certainly wasn't anything like what you see on TV,” he said.

"It's a hard job but it's very rewarding; there was never a dull job we would go to.”

While it was the 'hardest job', he enjoyed his time as prosecutor more than any other part of being in the Police Service.

"Particularly for the victims of crime, to be able to see justice for them, was very rewarding,” he said.

"Win or lose, if you've made your best arguments, put all the facts before the court, it's very rewarding to see the victims are looked after.”

Two days into retirement, the situation felt 'surreal'.

"It just feels like going on leave, like going on a holiday,” Mr Carmont said.

"But the fact I don't have to rush things or keeps things in my head to know what's going on at work is a big difference.”

To begin the new chapter, Mr Carmont plans to get stuck into travel right away, with a trip planned to visit his son in Townsville.

"I'm going to travel, enjoy life, enjoy the family and watch the grandchildren grow up,” he said.

Mr Carmont's retirement didn't come because he grew tired of his work or longed for a break.

"I didn't decide, the commissioner decided for me because once we turn the age of 60, we have to retire,” he said.

"So on Monday I had to retire at the end of my shift. We don't get a choice but I would have loved to have stayed.”

"If anyone wanted to become a police prosecutor, I would encourage them wholeheartedly.”