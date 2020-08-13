Menu
A tow truck driver instigated a road rage incident by getting out of his car to intimidate two people who had “flipped him the bird”.
Towie’s road rage after being given ‘the bird’

by Lea Emery
13th Aug 2020 4:55 PM
A TOW truck driver instigated a road rage incident on a busy Gold Coast road by getting out of his car to intimidate two people who had "flipped him the bird".

Bahattin Aslan pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday to public nuisance.

Dashcam footage of the incident played in court showed the 53-year-old on the road, yelling at a person in a car stopped at traffic lights near the M1 entry at Helensvale on September 18 last year.

Members of the public got out of their vehicles to break the incident up.

Magistrate Grace Kahlert fined Asland $1500. No conviction was recorded.

"This sort of road rage can escalate and unfortunately that this not happen," she said.

"Neither of the people involved were injured in any way but I am concerned the behaviour only desisted when other members of the community intervened."

Defence lawyer Sinead Garland, of Potts Lawyers, said Aslan had become angry after the people in the car had "flipped him the bird" as they left a car park.

She said Aslan operated his own tow truck company and before the coronavirus lockdown had four full-time employees.

Since the pandemic that had been cut to two.

Magistrate Kahlert denied a media request for a copy of the footage.

