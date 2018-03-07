Menu
Fallen tree in Ipswich CBD
Massive historic fig tree falls in city centre

Hayden Johnson
7th Mar 2018 9:19 AM

A TOWERING fig tree has fallen in the Ipswich central business district. 

On Wednesday morning crews worked in wet weather to clear the debris after the giant fell within the RSL property, off Nicholas St. 

It comes as the council tests the safety of jacaranda trees in Goodna. 

The historic avenue of trees will be assessed after one of the giants fell during a storm in mid-February.

Only 28 of the trees planted during the Great Depression in 1932 remain on a 700m stretch of Brisbane Terrace.

The 29th tree fell across the road near the Goodna Aquatic Centre during a storm.

Tests revealed it was rotting from the inside.

A resistograph test will be undertaken to determine the remaining trees' their health and community safety.

 

A tree has fallen in the RSL property in the Ipswich CBD. Rob Williams
