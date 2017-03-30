Tow truck drops lone woman in industrial estate at night

PICTURE this; you're alone, it's night and your car has broken down on the Centenary Mwy.

You call RACQ and when help arrives, the driver tows you to a closed service station in the middle of an industrial estate at Wacol, then leaves.

You, a woman, spend the next hour locked in your car in the middle of nowhere, wondering if you're safe with 000 dialed into your phone, ready to press call.

You imagine how Sharron Phillips', a young woman who disappeared in the same area three decades ago, might have felt as she waited for help after her car ran out of petrol.

That was how 55-year-old Connie Foy spent last Friday night.

She was shocked when the tow truck driver said he was following RACQ policy; that his job was to clear the motorway and take her to the nearest drop off point.

"It's totally inappropriate to drop people somewhere that's not open," Connie said.

"If I'd known that I would have just paid someone to pick me up straight from the centenary."

An RACQ spokesperson said Connie was contacted and the incident was being investigated to ensure it didn't happen again.

But RACQ did not answer questions about whether Connie's experience reflected company policy or if members were often dropped at closed service stations.

"RACQ prides itself on maintaining the safety of our members and all road users," the spokesperson said.

"Our immediate efforts were to remove the motorist from the dangerous, high speed, road environment to a safe spot where she could be met by our normal roadside crews."

While Connie was waiting, multiple people drove into the garage - thinking it was open - and spotted her in the car.

After more than an hour sitting alone in her car, stressed, frightened and aware she needed to take her diabetes medication, the second tow truck arrived.

Connie said both men were polite and apologetic.

The first offered her a bottle of water before driving away from the BP at Wacol.

"The hour I spent on my own was very uncomfortable locked in a vehicle about one kilometre from where Sharron Phillips disappeared wondering who might come along next," Connie said.

"Very disappointing service after nearly 40 years with RACQ.

"They really should review their drop off points and ensure they are open with facilities available for those stranded whilst waiting for the journey home.

"Priority for people should be as important as the service for vehicles."