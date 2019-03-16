Menu
CMC Rocks 2019. Tanya Donaldson, of Ireland and Elizabeth Portsmouth, of England.
Music

Tourists descend on Ipswich for rocking music festival

Ashleigh Howarth
by
16th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
COUNTRY music fans from all over the world have descended on Ipswich for the largest country and roots festival in the Southern Hemisphere: CMC Rocks.

From overseas visitors from Europe and New Zealand, to Aussies who have made the trek from all states and territories, CMC Rocks is the place for music lovers to converge to meet new friends and hear their favourite bands.

Tanya Donaldson from Ireland and her friend Elizabeth Portsmouth from England are road tripping around Australia on a work visa.

They have been all over the country and have recently picked up work apple picking in Stanthorpe.

"When we heard about CMC Rocks, we just knew we had to come," Ms Donaldson said.

"This is our first time at the festival, but it wont be our last. We definitely want to come back again.

"It's wicked here. It's such a cool vibe."

Kirsty Mitchell and Shelley Bynce made the trip over the Pacific Ocean from Auckland for this once in a lifetime experience.

"We wanted to come because we don't have anything like this in New Zealand," Ms Bynce said.

"The atmosphere is great.

"We are really looking forward to seeing Florida Georgia Line, and I think Cam will be awesome too."

cmc cmc rocks cmc rocks 2019 country music international travellers
