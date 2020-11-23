Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Letters to the Editor

Tourist influx could put us at risk

23rd Nov 2020 12:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

4000 holiday makers let into Queensland, any of which might be carrying the Virus.

The Christmas excuse is being used. This is disingenuous.

If they want to come here badly enough they should be quarantined and that leaves enough time to  still have two weeks left until Christmas.

If they are whinging about this, they don't have to come.

So its 9 out of 10 for Andrews and 8 out of 10 for Annastacia.

They have done a fabulous job in protecting Queenslanders.

Her 75% approval rating is well deserved in the face of the National Cabinet's bullying and late night calls.

Andrews has been unrelenting in his determination to rid Victoria of the virus.

Criticism from Gladys Berejiklian of Queensland is fatuous.

Diverting attention away from her peccadillos fools no one and don't forget those 2700 cruise ship passengers.

In Queensland 4000 holiday makers now need to be found at the tax payer's expense. SA should be an example to us all. Who will be next?

David Harris

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirusipswich gladys berejiklian letters to the editor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No ‘second-rate event’: CMC Rocks 2021 festival called off

        Premium Content No ‘second-rate event’: CMC Rocks 2021 festival called off

        Entertainment The 2020 festival was postponed just a few days before it was set to begin in March and then cancelled altogether

        IN COURT: Full names of 68 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 68 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Two children killed as car flips off road into dam

        Premium Content Two children killed as car flips off road into dam

        News Two children have been killed, and a toddler critical after a car crashed into a...

        Woman drives unlicensed, unregistered for almost 2 years

        Premium Content Woman drives unlicensed, unregistered for almost 2 years

        News THE Gatton court heard she’d never held a licence in her life. DETAILS HERE: