Tourist influx could put us at risk

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

4000 holiday makers let into Queensland, any of which might be carrying the Virus.

The Christmas excuse is being used. This is disingenuous.

If they want to come here badly enough they should be quarantined and that leaves enough time to still have two weeks left until Christmas.

If they are whinging about this, they don't have to come.

So its 9 out of 10 for Andrews and 8 out of 10 for Annastacia.

They have done a fabulous job in protecting Queenslanders.

Her 75% approval rating is well deserved in the face of the National Cabinet's bullying and late night calls.

Andrews has been unrelenting in his determination to rid Victoria of the virus.

Criticism from Gladys Berejiklian of Queensland is fatuous.

Diverting attention away from her peccadillos fools no one and don't forget those 2700 cruise ship passengers.

In Queensland 4000 holiday makers now need to be found at the tax payer's expense. SA should be an example to us all. Who will be next?

David Harris