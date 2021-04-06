Tourist hot-spot gets green light as bat threat eases

Ipswich Nature Centre has been closed since February amid ongoing safety concerns.

Ipswich Nature Centre has been closed since February amid ongoing safety concerns.

IPSWICH Nature Centre is set to re-open from Wednesday following a six-week closure amid a record-breaking bat infestation.

The popular attraction at Queens Park was forced to close in late February due to ongoing safety concerns.

It was revealed the number of bats roosting in trees posed a serious disease risk, with many trees or branches also collapsing from the weight of the roosting bats.

Confirmed cases of the potentially deadly Lyssavirus in the area also prompted the shut down of the popular park.

READ MORE: Nature Centre‘s ’record-breaking’ bat infestation

Councillor Russell Milligan said at the time the centre would not re-open until most of the roost of 22,500 bats had moved on.

Fortunately, they appear to have relocated just in time, with families now permitted to visit the facility across the Easter school holidays.

Ipswich Nature Centre at Queens Park will reopen to the public from Wednesday as its bat infestation eases.

Cr Milligan welcomed the centre’s reopening, saying it was “great news” for the city following the unfortunate shutdown.

He said extra cleaning and maintenance of the trees had been implemented to protect the health of visitors.

“It is one of the city’s major tourist attractions and I am sure the public will be thrilled to be able to visit all the animals again.”

READ MORE: Cafe stung by record bat colony wants long-term solution

Some walkways, however, are expected to remain closed due to damage to overhanging trees.

Access to parts of the centre may also be restricted on a day-to-day basis depending on the movements of the animals.

“While the majority of the bats have moved on, there are still significant numbers within the park, and we ask the public to take care.”

Councillor Russell Milligan welcomes the centre’s reopening.

A temporary second entrance from Goleby Ave has also been established.

“The team at the Ipswich Nature Centre has been working extremely hard to have it ready and reopened in time for the school holidays,” Cr Milligan said.

The nature centre is worth about $3 million to the Ipswich economy with more than 140,000 people visiting in 2019.

“I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity over the holidays and come and see our world-class facilities here at Queens Park,” he said.

“If visiting the region, take some time to check out what else Ipswich has to offer. Make a day or two out of the trip.”

Visitors are urged not to touch any flying foxes they might come across in the park.

The centre operates from 9.30am to 4pm and entry is free.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.