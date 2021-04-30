Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Tourist films ‘crazy’ scene on Aussie beach

30th Apr 2021 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM

Despite being overrun by celebrities, influencers and tourists - nothing was going to stop this giant octopus from spending some time on the sands of Wategos Beach in Byron Bay.

Sydney resident Jarrah Brailey filmed the eight-legged creature making its way across the sand towards some nearby rocks.

The octopus, which had tentacles around 30cm long, appeared to frequently change its colours with each movement.

A giant octopus was filmed sliding across the sands of Wategos Beach, in Byron Bay.
A giant octopus was filmed sliding across the sands of Wategos Beach, in Byron Bay.

Speaking to 9 news, Ms Brailey said the moment was "crazy".

"It absolutely was crazy, I couldn't believe it," Ms Brailey said. "It was really cool, it was changing colour depending on whether it was under water, or on the sand or the rocks to camouflage itself. It was absolutely massive."

The coastline, which is a sanctuary zone, means all animals and plants are protected in these waters.

Octopus such as the one filmed by Ms Brailey typically likes to stay in deeper water, making a sighting like this one the beach quite rare.

"I didn't really think anything of it until I started getting all these messages about it, especially from my friends in New Zealand and the US," she said.

"This is just another day on the Australian beach."

 

Originally published as Tourist films 'crazy' scene on Aussie beach

Sydney resident Jarrah Brailey filmed the eight-legged creature.
Sydney resident Jarrah Brailey filmed the eight-legged creature.
octopus wildlife

Just In

    Mass deaths in horror stampede

    Mass deaths in horror stampede
    • 30th Apr 2021 11:25 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge task ahead for flood class action lawyers

        Premium Content Huge task ahead for flood class action lawyers

        News Lawyers representing more than 6500 flood victims are preparing for the next step in their battle.

        Bradken looks to offload foundry after shutdown

        Premium Content Bradken looks to offload foundry after shutdown

        News About 180 workers at the site have lost their jobs with the foundry and machine...

        Brothers unite with three sets of siblings in one team

        Premium Content Brothers unite with three sets of siblings in one team

        Rugby League Latest brother to play enhances Ipswich club’s family reputation. See how the...

        Mum’s commitment to staying clean saves her from jail

        Premium Content Mum’s commitment to staying clean saves her from jail

        News A magistrate has praised a woman with her efforts at rehabilitation since being...