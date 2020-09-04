Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

Tai-yu Chiu, 28, told police he had acquired marijuana seeds during a trip to Nimbin, when they found nearly 20 marijuana plants growing under his care.

A HORTICULTURE worker has landed in hot water after he was caught "exploring his skills" at his home in Gatton.

Tai-yu Chiu, 28, told police he had acquired marijuana seeds during a trip to Nimbin, when they found nearly 20 marijuana plants growing under his care.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police had been called to Chiu's home about 9am, June 28, on King's Crescent, Gatton.

Police prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb said while police were on the property, they noticed a growhouse in which, marijuana plants were growing.

"Police noticed electrical cables coming from a power source in the house and going out to the growhouse," Mr Brewster-Webb said.

"They noticed an extractor fan hooked up to the outside of the growhouse - this is consistent with drug production."

Inside, police saw six marijuana plants and 13 cannabis seedlings, along with heat lamp, two grow boxes, pots and seedling trays.

"They were seized at the time," Mr Brewster-Webb said.

In Chiu's bedroom, police found another planting box and 33 grams of dried cannabis leaves.

"He said he got the seeds from Nimbin and was curious as to what it was and wanted to try it," Mr Brewster-Webb said.

Chiu pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of being used in commission of a drug offence.

The court heard Chiu had come to Australia from Taiwan on a working holiday visa.

Magistrate Kay Ryan served Chiu a $500, five-month good behaviour bond and ordered he participate in a drug and alcohol assessment referral course on October 21.

"You have now found out you can't do this - drugs are illegal and you can't grow them," Ms Ryan said.

She ordered the plants and tools be forfeited for destruction.

No conviction was recorded.

