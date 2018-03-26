How tourism can change lives

"TOURISM can change people's lives" says Tourism and Events Queensland Director David Morgans.

Mr Morgans, the Director of Destination and Experience Development at TEQ, recently gave USQ Tourism and Events students a glimpse of what it was like to work in the sector when he visited USQ Springfield recently.

He was a guest speaker in a tourism planning and development class where he spoke about his extensive career at the state's peak tourism body, which has spanned more than 20 years.

The students got an overview of Queensland's tourism industry and benefited from Mr Morgans' insights and experiences working with tourism operators, businesses and communities.

He also provided useful tips on how to deliver a successful tourism experience product.

"Tourism can change people's lives and it does every day," Mr Morgans said.

"You think about all the holidays you have gone on and how they have changed your perception of the world - it can be very powerful.

"The industry has grown in the last decade from selling a tourism product to now creating a tourism experience because it's those memorable experiences consumers remember the most."

USQ Lecturer Dr Anne-Marie Sassenberg said Mr Morgans' visit was invaluable for students considering a career in tourism.

"David's experience and in-depth knowledge was hugely helpful for the students to hear first-hand and critical in supporting what is taught in the classroom," Dr Sassenberg said.

"His passion for his job was very inspiring and the students walked away with a greater understanding of the opportunities and challenges they might face when entering the profession."

USQ's Tourism program provides students with industry-recognised skills to work in the tourism industry anywhere in the world with specialist knowledge in sustainable tourism and cultural tourism. Students undertaking the Tourism and Events Management major will also be equipped with the expertise to plan and manage a variety of events.

