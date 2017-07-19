Tour winner Guyatt thriving as a golf coach in Ipswich

Ipswich teaching professional Matt Guyatt has played with the world's best.

GOLF: Matt Guyatt has won the NSW PGA and played with some of the best golfers in the world during his career.

Now he is giving back to the grassroots of the game and getting a real thrill out of his role as teaching professional at the Ipswich Country Club.

It is his mission to ensure golf is embraced by the juniors in Ipswich while also enhancing their skills as players.

Guyatt is friends with Ipswich Country Club manager Darren Richards and golf manager Craig Frohmuller, so linking with the club made perfect sense.

"I really came out to help a couple of old mates,” he said.

"I worked with Craig years ago in a Coles supermarket packing shelves together before I turned pro.

"Darren Richards, the boss out here, was my boss when I did my traineeship at Indooroopilly Golf Club in 2006 to become a pro and he wanted to test the waters with some coaching out here at Ipswich.

"It just fitted in with me winding down from playing, and having a bit of a break in the (Australasian Tour) schedule, to do some coaching.

"The kids have made it great fun. They are a great bunch and really keen.

"It is easy for me as a coach to be motivated when you have motivated pupils.

"They turn up for Thursday clinics ready to go and to see the improvement in them in the last month has been great.

"They are the future of the club.

"They have a passion for golf and feeding that passion is my job as a coach and not getting them bogged down in technique.”

Guyatt has played on the Australasian and Japanese Challenge tour and had a tour of Asia as well. He has played with some of golf's best including major winners VJ Singh, Davis Love III and Ben Curtis.

He won the NSW PGA in 2011 and led the likes of Adam Scott and Ian Poulter at the halfway stage of the Australian Masters in 2012.

He has also had some starts on the European tour, and in 2016 got to realise a childhood dream.

"To head over to Scotland and play at St Andrews last year was a buzz,” he said.

"It was in an event called the Dunhill Links Championships which is a pro-am format at three different golf courses over there.

"I got paired up with the cricketer Kevin Pietersen for a few days and we were paired with the likes of Jacques Kallis and Shane Warne. It was just a hoot.

"But the big thing was playing well and making it through to the Sunday at St Andrews in front of a big crowd.

"That was the dream as a kid wanting to play pro golf.

"It is not the British Open, which is what I really wanted to do . . . and that may still happen.”

The Australian Masters is a tournament dear to Guyatt's heart and he said it was "a really sad” thing that it is off the current schedule.

"It is an event I have played well in from 2012 onwards,” he said.

"I finished sixth in the masters the last time it was held at Huntingdale (in 2015) when Peter Senior won.

"I will miss the playing when I hang up the boots.

"But with so many coaches out there what I want to do with my coaching is bring that experience of playing alongside and learning off some of the best players in the world over the past few years, and what I have learned from some of the best coaches.

"To be able to help people learn how to play the game, rather than just swing the golf club, is where I see myself fitting into the coaching realm.

"I love people and that is another reason the kids are enjoying it, because we have a lot of fun.”

Guyatt said that enjoyment was what he wanted to continue to bring to the table for the juniors he coaches.

Guyatt plans to play the back-end of the Australasian tour this year but won't be contesting the Challenge tour in Japan which he has status for.

"I have a young family. My boys are 11 and 13 and I have an eight-year-old daughter,” he said.

"That is part of the reason why I am winding down.”