Tour de France rider spanks cheeky fan

A Tour de France cyclist risks being kicked out of the race - for spanking a fan on the backside after he mooned him.

The cyclist from the Bahrain-Merida team hilariously spanked the cheeky supporter as the peloton road past on stage nine of the classic.

A group of fans stood with their cheeks on show during the day's ride from Saint-Etienne to Brioude.

The supporters were clearly enjoying France's national holiday Bastille Day, to commemorate the storming of Bastille on July 14, 1789.

But one got a forehand for his troubles off a rider from the team in red and navy blue.

After being bent over he then jumps up in shock as the peloton races by at around 30mph.

And pictures shared on social media show the fan with a red backside.

The rider is lucky that the footage is grainy and he is difficult to distinguish from his teammates, due to wearing glasses, while his race number is not readable.

It may save him from being disqualified from the race, given Article 29.2 of the Tour de France rules prohibit "indecent appearance or inappropriate behaviour".

They also take a dim view on "any other act or deed which is liable to damage the image and/or reputation of ASO and/or of the race."

While it may not be perceived as an act of violence, but banter and good humour, Tour organisers ASO are always keen to avoid controversial fan-rider interactions.

Team Sky - now named Team Ineos - had Italian rider Gianni Moscon kicked out of last year's race for punching a fellow rider.

Bahrain-Merida's Dylan Teuns won the biggest stage of the Tour so far, after clinching victory on La Planche des Belles Filles.

But Vincenzo Nibali has been disappointing for his team so far, with the 2014 winner currently 8min 56 sec down on general classification in 30th place.

The Italian will hope to make more gains in the mountain stages, starting on Thursday.

His compatriot rider Alessandro De Marchi was caught in a crash and lay on the curb face down with blood pouring from his head after a horror smash.

He suffered multiple fractures and has vowed to take a year off racing, but wants to return next year.

