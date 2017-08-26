Family and friends of Lindsay Ede did their annual walk in his honour on Saturday morning.

LINDSAY Ede lost his life to a one punch attack two years ago, yet the pain from his death remains raw.

The 55 year-old was on his daily walk from Redbank Plains to Goodna on June 22, 2015 when he fell victim to an unprovoked one-punch attack and passed away 23 days later.

Today family members, friends and residents of the Ipswich community once again donned black shirts in memory of Mr Ede as part of the annual Lindsay's Last Walk event.

Mr Ede's brother and event organiser, Terry Bishop said the pain from Lindsay's death was still strong and his family remained outraged by the sentence of his attacker.

"I'm still really peeved that the Attorney General didn't appeal the decision which I think they should have," Mr Bishop said.

"They put in this new law and I honestly cannot understand how they didn't come down on him really hard and set an example.

"With the verdict that the judge gave, it's like saying to someone, don't take a gun just go and punch someone and make sure their head hits the ground and they die from it. You'll get five years but you'll only have to serve four of it.

"If they're going to give sentences the way they sentenced old mate that did this to my brother, it's not really saying anything," Mr Bishop said.

"You can rip a bank off for $100,000 and get more jail time, but to take someone's life and get a sentence like that, it's pointless bringing the new law in."

Mr Bishop said he and wife Linda had extended their condolences to the Cole Miller family via social media whose attackers recently appeared in court for their one punch attack on the 18 year-old last year.

"The sentence my brother's attacker got was a joke and I feel for the family of Cole Miller and what they're going to have to deal with," Mr Bishop said.

"They're in the same boat as us and it's sad, it would be good to meet them personally," he said.

"By us getting out there in the media it helps raise awareness about the issues, but to be honest it hasn't slowed down, there have been heaps since this happened to my brother and that's the sad thing.

"We've found out by doing all this that once the sentence is done, there's not really anybody who cares any more," Mrs Bishop said.

"Everyone questions how can one punch can really kill someone, but it's a lot more serious than society makes it out to be," she said.

Mr Ede's attacker Ariik Mayot was the first person in Queensland to be charged under the new unlawful striking causing death law which was brought in to highlight the danger of coward or one-punch attacks.

Mr Mayot was sentenced to four years jail in March this year in addition to the two years he had already served and will be eligible for parole in 2020.