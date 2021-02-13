Menu
Laidley State High School student Jared Adamski has been selected for Met West cricket, as well as the Queensland team. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Cricket

Tough tryouts earns young Laidley cricketer state selection

Ali Kuchel
13th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Laidley cricketer Jared Adamski will look to prove himself when he takes the pitch in April – representing Queensland.

The Laidley State High School student was selected for the state side following an impressive Met West carnival last year, where he took four wickets in the grand final.

Jared, 15, said he was “pumped” to have made the Queensland under 15 schoolboys cricket team.

The all-rounder has also been selected for this year’s Met West open boy’s cricket team, and is the youngest in the side.

“It was a pretty hard trial to get into,” he said.

“Recently a lot of kids from up north came down to Ipswich Grammar School – there’s a lot more competition.”

The open Met West team will take to the Redlands pitch from March 7 to 9, in the lead up to the Queensland game in April.

Jared will open the bowling for Met West and is the youngest cricketer on the team.

“The pressure is on to start things off really well for the team,” he said.

He said playing with the Laidley Blue Dogs first division team provided plenty of experience.

Jared started playing cricket aged 10, first for Mulgowie before moving to Laidley.

He presently plays in both juniors and seniors, and said it was “pretty cool” playing against the older blokes.

School principal Michael Clarkson said despite most sport interrupted by COVID-19 last year, it was fantastic to have a Laidley athlete representing Queensland.

“It is great to see Jared being given and taking opportunities to represent cricket at a very high level,” Mr Clarkson said.

“Jared comes from a family of sports people in our school and it’s a credit to him and his family.”

Met West open cricket will kick off in March.

