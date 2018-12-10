'Tough times' blamed for taxi rank outburst

GENE Buckley says he was going through a rough time when he racially abused and smashed the phone of a taxi driver, smashed up a flat, and crashed his car.

The series of events was revealed in Ipswich Magistrates Court, where Gene Robert Charles Buckley, 33, from Booval, pleaded guilty to 10 charges relating to three separate incidents.

The charges include two counts of public nuisance; obstructing police; contravening a police requirement; causing public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises; wilful damage to an iPhone; assaulting a taxi driver; and obstructing police; and wilful damage to apartment doors, walls and windows.

There was also one count of unlicensed driving at Brassall on May 7.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police were called to the car park of the Racehorse Hotel, Booval, on April 22.

Security staff had separated Buckley from a taxi driver but he was swearing, behaving aggressively and racially abusing the driver.

Buckley was seen hitting the driver in his head then reached inside the taxi to grab a mobile phone. He threw it onto the concrete, smashing the screen.

Sgt Dick said police sought $299 compensation.

In an incident at Bundamba police had to present a taser on Buckley when trying to arrest him. Buckley had damaged a vacant unit by smashing holes into interior walls and breaking windows.

Sgt Dick said police went to an incident at Brassall at 8.45pm on May 7 where a black Ford Falcon had crashed into a garden.

Buckley was charged with being an unlicensed driver.

He told the court he was ashamed and apologised for his bad behaviour.

Magistrate Andy Cridland ordered that he complete 15 months of a supervised probation, and take part in counselling programs.

He was fined $400 for unlicensed driving, and ordered to pay the taxi driver $299 restitution.