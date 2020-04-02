Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mr Dutton said he was particularly concerned about pharmaceutical products being bought for profit.
Mr Dutton said he was particularly concerned about pharmaceutical products being bought for profit.
Politics

Tough measures to clamp down on hoarders

by Matt Coughlan
2nd Apr 2020 12:07 PM

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has raised concerns drugs and other medical supplies are being hoarded to sell overseas during the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government has announced a crackdown on price gouging and banned the export of masks, hand sanitiser, alcohol wipes and other supplies.

Mr Dutton said he was particularly concerned about pharmaceutical products being bought for profit.

"Where we're talking about medical supplies being diverted from our country at a time when we need those medical supplies for Australian citizens then that is a very serious problem," he told 2GB radio on Thursday.

He said profiteering and diverting goods overseas had been made illegal.

"That is conduct which is unacceptable," Mr Dutton said.

"It's contrary to our national interest and that's why we're taking the decisions we have."

Mr Dutton said there had been significant downturns in demand for food and other essential items in recent days as panic buying subsides.

He said people had no reason to think supplies could run out.

"We're not going to close supermarkets in any circumstance," he said.

Originally published as Tough measures to clamp down on hoarders

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks. hoarding panic buying toilet paper crisis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Idol winner says 'life in jail tough-going at the moment'

        premium_icon Idol winner says 'life in jail tough-going at the moment'

        News A FALLEN Idol winner facing 29 charges says life in jail is tough with calls for legal help unanswered - and his fear of deportation keeping him awake at night.

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted

        • 2nd Apr 2020 10:56 AM
        Home-brew kits selling faster than stores can restock

        premium_icon Home-brew kits selling faster than stores can restock

        News In 17 years of business, this Gatton store has never sold so many home-brew kits.