Tough battle: Laidley rise above rival's challenge

CENTURY STAND: Laidley openers Chris Wilson (left) and Alex Welsh put on 100 runs to set up the Blue Dogs' latest victory over Centrals at Limestone Park. Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: Laidley captain Alex Welsh knew his team's latest match at Limestone Park would have some extra feeling against a quality opponent and in tough batting conditions.

Battles between Laidley and Centrals in recent seasons have produced some terrific contests.

However, Welsh was most pleased how his side responded to his call to win the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association first division match by 44 runs on Saturday.

"We actually said before the game yesterday to everyone in the dressing sheds that we have to rise today,'' the seasoned cricketer said.

"Centrals are a good side. They have got good depth.

"They are a young side . . . but they're more experienced now. They've all been playing for a fair few years.

"There was a bit of spite there yesterday because it was competitive.''

Needing a vital start, Welsh set a fine example with 45, teaming with in-form opening partner Chris Wilson (58) to feature in a 100-run stand on the Mark Marsh Oval wicket.

"I found it quite tough going, hard to score,'' Welsh said.

"But Chris made it look very easy. He batted extremely well.''

Despite losing some wickets in the middle order, Laidley set a highly competitive 9/239.

That included 27 off 21 balls from South African-bred player Bowan Conacher, who Welsh rates a classy acquisition this season.

"He came in late yesterday and hit the ball pretty well,'' Welsh said.

"The outfield is better than what it was. It's a bit quicker but the way the wicket was, if you bowled the right areas, it was very tough to score.''

Chasing their fierce rivals' total, Centrals lost 5/87 on their way to being bowled out for 197 in the 45th over.

Lachlan Vellacott kept his team in the game with 85 off 100 deliveries.

Centrals fast bowler Rhys O'Sullivan works hard to slow Laidley's early run building. Cordell Richardson

First change bowler Mick Sippel took 3/23 with Welsh making his usual impact with 3/39.

The captain praised his opening quicks Ryan Plummer (1/29) and Liam Dean (1/37) for their "exceptional'' work with the new ball.

Welsh said beating defending premiers Centrals on their home field was a big scalp in only their second IWMCA game this season.

"I was pleased with the batting,'' the English-bred skipper said.

"We set out to say 'right, we need a platform going into that last 10 overs'.

"Even though it was a tough game, we kind of stuck to that plan.

"Centrals fought back hard to the point where they were looking like they could go on and win it. Lachy Vellacott batted very well.

"I was pleased the fact we stuck at it and when we needed a breakthrough we got it.''

Laidley and Centrals will meet again in the Harding Madsen Shield semi-finals at Bichel Oval when the time for that game is confirmed.

Toowoomba sides Mets and Wests will play in the other semi-final after the final qualifying matches on Saturday.

Mets beat Souths and Wests secured a 45-run win over Northsiders in Toowoomba.

Northsiders batsmen Dylan Blackman (48), Shane Kings (44) and Kev Cumming (47) gave their team a shot at victory chasing 4/257. But Toowoomba's most consistent side got the job done.

Brothers Ipswich ended their Harding Madsen Shield campaign with a first victory, by 111 runs, over Brothers Diggers.

First drop Sameera Sadamal scored 142 off 134 deliveries for Brothers at Ray Walker Oval.

State of play

Harding Madsen Shield semi-finals

Laidley (first Pool A) v Centrals (2nd Pool B) at Bichel Oval; Mets (1st Pool B) v Wests (2nd Pool A) in Toowoomba.

Final points: Pool A - Laidley 36, Wests 29, Northsiders 27, Highfields-Railways 13, Redbacks 12, University 2.

Pool B: Mets 38, Centrals 30, Lockyer 18, Diggers 11, Brothers 11, Souths 10.