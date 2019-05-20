Touch carnival to showcase exciting talent

HOUSE RULES

THE Ipswich Touch Association is running a junior touch carnival on Sunday at Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve.

Age groups range from under 10 to under 18, for boys and girls.

Head down to the fields to catch all the action and watch some of the best young touch players from South East Queensland.

Clear procedures

EVERY sport and recreation organisation needs to hold meetings to run their activities.

Unless there are clear procedures, these meetings can be ineffective, drag on for hours and/or not provide an opportunity for balanced discussion.

To ensure your meetings are effective, here are some tips you can follow:

Prepare an agenda and circulate to members one week prior to the meeting;

Include in the agenda copies of previous minutes and copies of written reports or updates for members to read prior to attending;

Read the material distributed prior to the attending the meeting;

Turn up 5-10 minutes early to allow the meeting to start on time. Formal meetings need a quorum before they can start;

Keep the meeting on track. Every meeting needs a chairperson - someone who is a good listener, allows reasonable debate and keeps to the agenda;

Ensure there are clear actions in minutes stating who will do what, by when or a clear decision recorded;

Send out a copy of the minutes from the meeting within one week of the meeting date and include the date for the next meeting.

Ipswich portal

IPSWICH City Council has an online portal for residents to report non-urgent requests in the community.

For users of Council sporting facilities this could include requests for maintenance on clubhouses, mowing, garden maintenance or new wheelie bin services.

The best thing is you can log in to the portal at any time to track where the request is up to.

Visit www.myipswich.com to register and lodge requests. If your request is urgent you can still phone (07) 3810 6666.