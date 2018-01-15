Total hospital bed blockage as demand spikes

NO BEDS: Luke Worth, executive director at Ipswich Hospital, says despite demand hospital staff had exceeded care expectations.

NO BEDS: Luke Worth, executive director at Ipswich Hospital, says despite demand hospital staff had exceeded care expectations. David Nielsen

IPSWICH Hospital is under pressure with a dramatic increase in demand for services, signalling the need for a major expansion.

Hospital sources have confirmed in the past month, Ipswich Hospital has been in almost complete bed blockage, meaning all beds were occupied.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service did not deny the bed blockage.

It confirmed the number of seriously ill people presenting to the emergency department over the holiday period had increased by 35.87 per cent, compared to the same time in 2016.

Managers have been called to special meetings to deal with the exhaustion of resources as demand for service soars.

West Moreton also confirmed in the past 12 months emergency department presentations rose by 5.74 per.

Despite the high demand, the service says it has maintained, and in some cases, exceeded care requirements.

Ipswich Hospital's Executive Director Mr Luke Worth said 84% of people who presented to the emergency department were either admitted or discharged within four hours, above the benchmark of 80%.

"That was a 5.6 per cent improvement on our performance in December 2016," Mr Worth said.

"We are responding to the needs of sicker people at a time when overall demand for services has increased."

Last year, it was revealed hospital bed numbers in Ipswich were well below the state average, at just 1.64 beds per 1000 people compared to 2.1 beds per 1000 people across the state.

The service did not respond to questions on whether those figures had improved, however, a new long-term plan is being developed.

That plan will determine infrastructure and service needs over the next 15 years.

"As well as hospital beds, (the plan) sets out the other services we will need to keep people well and out of hospital," Mr Worth said.

The new master plan is expected to be made public mid-2018.