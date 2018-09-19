Total fire ban issued as hot, dry weather continues

Menu
A fire ban in place in Ipswich, Lockyer, Scenic Rim and Somerset.
Weather

Emma Clarke
by
19th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

A TOTAL fire ban is in place across Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer and Scenic Rim councils areas as hot and dry conditions continue.

The fire ban came into place on Wednesday and will remain until midnight on Friday.

It comes as Bureau of Meteorology forecasters anticipate days of above average temperatures and very little rain on the radar.

Maximums on Thursday are expected to hit 30C, with overnight minimums reaching just 14C, close to 5C above average.

Average September temperatures in Ipswich normally range between 10.7C and 25.9C. BOM forecaster Annabelle Ford said Thursday would be the warmest all week.

"On Wednesday we had a trough coming from the south west of the state and when the happens, there are north west winds coming into the southeast ahead of the trough," Ms Ford said.

