HEATWAVE: Total fire ban as Ipswich heads into heatwave

A TOTAL fire ban has been issued as authorities brace for extreme weather conditions.

Ipswich will experience a mini heatwave in the coming week with Ipswich temperatures expected to peak on Thursday at 39 degrees.

Today's max is forecast at 37 degrees, followed by a 38 degree day tomorrow.

The lowest maximum temperature expected is 33 degrees on Wednesday and not a drop of rain is predicted to fall across Ipswich in the next seven days.

By 10am Sunday, the mercury was already nudging 30 degrees in Ipswich, according the Bureau of Meteorology's Amberely station.

On Saturday, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a complete fire ban for the Ipswich region.

The local ban applies until midnight tonight and prohibits most 'backyard fires' with warnings that simple weekend activities, such as mowing the lawn or using power tools outside can be deadly.

Rural Fire Service Regional Manager Alan Gillespie said this weekend's forecast of severe fire conditions across South East Queensland had prompted the ban.

"Under the local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited," Mr Gillespie said.

"The storm we had in parts of the region on Friday delivered very little rain, if any; and it did not reduce the heightened fire risk.

"We encourage residents in council areas affected by the ban to remain vigilant and call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they see a fire."

IPSWICH WEATHER SNAPSHOT

Monday: Max 38 degrees

Tuesday: Max 36 degrees

Wednesday: Max 33 degrees

Thursday: Max 39 degrees

The following types of fires are permitted during the ban, which ends at midnight Sunday, September 24.

"Power tools, including lawn mowers, may be used during the local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start," Mr Gillespie said.

#Thargomindah (40.4°C) had its hottest September day on record! Hottest today goes to #Birdsville though - 41.6°C (hottest since 2003). pic.twitter.com/TJix7Z0yGR — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) September 23, 2017

"This may include having a person, separate to the machinery operator, available to watch out for any ignitions."

The local fire ban applies to residents in the Gold Coast City Council, Ipswich City Council, Somerset Regional Council, Lockyer Valley Regional Council, Logan City Council and Scenic Rim Regional Council areas.

Fires within a properly constructed barbecue (gas or electric) if not left unattended;

Fires for the purpose of disposing of animal carcasses subject to the issue of a permit by your local fire warden;

Fires of commercial necessity subject to the issue of a permit by the Chief Fire Warden, Area Director of Rural Fire Service Queensland;

Fires lit for the purpose of burning standing sugar cane for harvest in accordance with the established practice of the industry. The burning of standing cane is permitted between 6pm and 5am the following day once a permit to burn has been obtained from the local fire warden for those blocks of cane that require a permit to burn;

Fires lit for the purpose of burning sugar cane tops and trash between the hours of 6pm and 9am once a permit to burn has been obtained from the local fire warden for those blocks of cane that require a permit to burn; and

Fires lit in accordance with the provisions of Section 86A of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Act 2009, Part 6 Sections 53 Powers of authorised officer in dangerous situations and 55 Powers of authorised fire officer for preventative of Investigative purposes.

For more information or to locate your local fire warden visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.