Tossed nails, screws cause havoc in residents driveways

PUNCTURED: Chris Maddren found a nail in the tyre of his partner's car when he was on his way to the grocery store. PHOTO: Supplied

MOMENTS after Karlie Wilson heard there was a nail in her brand new tyre, the Regency Downs woman discovered her neighbours were experiencing the same problem.

Her partner, Chris Maddren, was driving the car at the time and noticed the nail on his way to buy groceries.

"He had to pull over because the tyre went down," Karlie said.

On Wednesday, when Karlie received a photo of the damage, she opened Facebook and saw she was one of many struggling with rogue nails.

"A post popped up saying there were people getting nails and screws in their tyres," she said.

Karlie said she lived just a street away from where the nails were reported.

"To get anywhere, like to the shop, we pretty much have to drive through all of the main streets of Regency Downs," she said.

"I don't think the nail was on our road in particular, I think it would have happened on the way to the shop - it was a pretty much brand new tyre."

HAZARDS: The nails Stuart Fraser and his neighbours collected from around Cockatoo Court, Regency Downs. Photo: Contributed

The post, in Regency Downs Neighbourhood Watch, was made by another local, Stuart Fraser.

"Found more nails on my driveway in Cockatoo (Crt) check your drives people this is not funny especially if we get a nail in your car tires (sic)," Stuart said in the post.

Stuart told the Gatton Star he had found four nails on the driveway of his Regency Downs property last week.

"I also found three nails on my next door neighbour's driveway on Wagtail Drive," Stuart said.

He went around Cockatoo Court collecting nails, almost filling the bottom of a plastic container.

"I have spoken to some people in Cockatoo Court the last few days about the nails," he said.

"One lady has had two tyre punctures and another lady had one - caused by these nails and screws."

Residents have reported the issue to police.