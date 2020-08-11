Torture co-accused due back in court

Eduardus Groenewegen and Caroll Dufailly were allegedly the victims of a brutal kidnapping and torture carried out by multiple offenders.

A MAN who is one of three co-accused in the violent kidnapping and torture of Ipswich businessman Eduardus Groenewegen and his Belgian model girlfriend Caroll Dufailly will remain in custody after his matter was heard in court this week.

Jordan Roman Brennan, 25, of Robina, is charged with doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm at Raceview on October 25, 2019; two counts of kidnapping; administering poison with intent to harm between October 24-27; two counts of torture; assaults causing bodily harm/armed/in company; two counts of deprivation of liberty; entering a dwelling with intent by break at night; use, threaten violence when armed; two counts of extortion with intent to gain benefit; disguising his face with intent to commit serious offence; impersonating public officers; and two counts of robbery when armed/in company/using personal violence.

41-year-old Helensvale man Mark Atta-Singh leaves Southport Court on bail. He faces charges including acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm and administering poison. Picture Glenn Hampson

Brennan was remanded in custody during a brief hearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

The matter was adjourned until this Thursday.

Brennan’s lawyer has previously indicated an intention to eventually seek bail for the charges.

One of Brennan’s co-accused, Mark Clinton Atta-Singh, was granted bail last month.

Atta-Singh, 41, who intends to defend the charges, was granted bail under strict conditions to live at his Helensvale home.

The case of the third accused, Justin John Kuhner, 40, from Fairfield in Sydney, also received a brief mention in the Ipswich court last week.

He faces the same charges alleging his involvement in the kidnapping and torture against the couple.

Kuhner, who has been extradited to Queensland from NSW to face his charges, remains in custody and has not applied for bail at this stage.