DUST DEVIL: 'Tornado' spirals above Brisbane Airport

IMAGES of what some weather forecasters are calling a tornado have emerged on social media amidst claims the frightening system was lingering above Brisbane Airport this afternoon.

Higgins Storm Chasing posted footage of what the site has termed a 'tornado' on Facebook.

WARNING VERY STRONG LANGUAGE



Earlier the same site posted photos of the system from across Moreton Bay saying it had been observed in Clontarf - in the Moreton Bay Region - but was moving south.

And now Brisbane Airport has taken to Twitter posting even clearer footage of the shocking moment the weather system passed across the runway.

We just had a 'Dust Devil' roll through BNE🍃🌪. No damage, just soil & leaves on apron. A spectacular site nonetheless #BNEstorm pic.twitter.com/y9ZkcA6e5B — Brisbane Airport ✈️ (@BrisbaneAirport) March 17, 2017

However a spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said the system was more likely to be a weaker form of extreme weather called a "dust devil."

"The reports of a tornado are at this stage unconfirmed," the spokesman said.

"Both the observer at Brisbane Airport and at the airport tower itself reported seeing a dust devil."

The spokesman said despite the repeated warnings for dangerous weather today's conditions weren't really those associated with tornadoes.

"If it is was a tornado it would be likely to be a very weak one," he said before adding while the BOM couldn't rule it out there was no need for people to be alarmed.