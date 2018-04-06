Menu
Top writers in town for festival

6th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

SOME of the nation's top writers - including a former Boonah boy - will be in town for the second Boonah Writers Festival in May.

The festival has been expanded to two full days, with workshops now lasting 90 minutes each.

The key-note speaker at the popular Writers Dinner will be Boonah's own Rick Morton, who has gone on to remarkable things since his move from Boonah to Sydney to work for The Australian.

Rick now covers social policy for the national broadsheet and is the Sydney bureau's deputy chief of staff.

Presenters for the festival include Rory Gibson, who will present sessions on writing for journalism.

Other presenters include Mary Rose MacColl, Michael Bauer, Greg Bird, Lynne Stringer, Louise Cusack, and Anita Bell. Attendees can attend every workshop if they choose.

There are several options for registration taking in all sessions on either Saturday or Sunday, all sessions plus the Writers Dinner or just the Writers Dinner as a stand-alone option.

The second Boonah Writers Festival will be held on the long weekend Saturday, May 5, and Sunday, May 6, 2018. For more information, visit boonahwritersfestival.com.

boonah whatson writers festival
Ipswich Queensland Times
