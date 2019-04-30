Top workout for win at all costs Super League

Ipswich-based South West Queensland player Kai Douglas warmed up for this weekend's championships by scoring a decisive goal for Hancocks.

Ipswich-based South West Queensland player Kai Douglas warmed up for this weekend's championships by scoring a decisive goal for Hancocks. Andrew Blanchard

RECHARGED literally after some time off, Hancocks goal scorer Kai Douglas quickly set his sights on this weekend's annual Super League championships.

Douglas scored Hancocks' second goal at the Ipswich Hockey Complex on Saturday night, before the defending Ipswich A-Grade premiers closed out the match 4-1 against a determined Easts side.

"I played a full game today and Easts came out flying,'' Douglas said.

"It was good to get a good hitout before we go (to the Super League titles).''

About to turn 23, the electrician took some time off last year due to increased work demands.

However, he's returned refreshed having first played A-Grade for Hancocks seven years ago and shared in two senior premiership successes.

Representing the South West Lumberjacks at his fourth Super League titles provides another exciting opportunity for the Ipswich speedster.

"We've had a pretty good preparation so far,'' Douglas said.

"We're probably one of the fittest teams that we've had.''

The Lumberjacks team, being coached by Ipswich's former Australian Country player Ken McCoombes and his assistant Adam Spry, has been training for about five weeks.

The well-balanced side features Ipswich and Toowoomba players.

Douglas is happy to be playing alongside Hancocks' teammates Nathan Smith, Ryan Smith and Sam Morgan and regular Ipswich teammates like Zac Profke, Dean Jeffrey, Jarrod Brown and former Hancocks goalkeeper Cade Banditt, who is now a Queensland national league representative.

Other Ipswich-based players are Tyler Spry and Zac McCoombes.

"It's a bit different being one of the older guys now and there's a good young group coming through now,'' Douglas said.

Last year's Lumberjacks team made the grand final, losing 4-2 to Brisbane Fury.

"It's good to have a similar group to last year. I think we should be able to hopefully go one better,'' he said.

South West Queensland will also be represented by the Lumberjills women's team this weekend in Brisbane.

The South West Lumberjills Ipswich connection features Talicia Canty, Sara Rogers, Kelly McNamara, Jordn Office, Elise Matherson, Abby Eleison, Natalie Davison and state player Layla Eleison.

Rogers was assistant coach and Office represented Queensland on the field in the recent gold medal-winning under-18 national title performance in Hobart.

Ipswich representative player Jordn Office. David Nielsen

Douglas knows how competitive the annual Super League championships are.

"It is a cut-throat comp. You just have to win at all costs and keep winning,'' he said.

Douglas' first goal of the season in the third quarter on Saturday night opened up the game after Hancocks were repelled for the first quarter by ageless Easts' goalkeeper Stu Darby. The Tigers goalie had previously helped Hancocks.

"He should still be on our team but it's always good to play against him as well,'' Douglas said.

But after Stu's son Ben scored a stroke and Douglas converted a corner in the third quarter, Hancocks finally got on top.

Regular Hancocks' goal-getter Jackson Willie scored twice in the final quarter to seal the victory.

Former Easts' coach Adam Spry earlier put the Tigers 1-0 up after capitalising on his team's first corner following five unsuccessful Hancocks' attempts at the other end of the field.

Douglas said defending premiers Hancocks were trying news things and backing each other.

In the other A-Grade men's match at the weekend, Norths held out Wests 5-4.

Zac Profke scored another hat-trick for the Devils as he too prepares for this weekend's Super League championships.

Wests' striker Caleb McCoombes also found the net three times after recently joining Profke in the national title-winning Queensland under-18 team.

In the women's A-Grade competition, Hancocks beat Swifts 6-0 and Wests continued on their unbeaten way with a 10-0 victory over Norths.

Striker Amy Kickbusch netted five times, building on her impressive recent tallies.

No Ipswich competition fixtures are scheduled this weekend due to the Super League in Brisbane and Queensland Masters Championships in Ipswich.