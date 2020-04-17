Top trainer’s memorable treble

Trainer Rob Essex's litter of Mawyns greyhounds are in winning form in Ipswich and at Albion Park. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

DOGWATCH

ROB Essex is known around the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club as one of the region’s leading trainers.

For the second week running, Essex trained a Saturday night double.

Senorita Maywyn won her fifth grade 520 metre heat in race seven before brother Maywyn Ulysses repeated the dose in race nine.

Any trainer would be happy with a double. However, the wins were the cherry on top for Essex who saw his pacer Maywyn Courage salute less than an hour earlier at Albion Park, giving him a Saturday night treble over the two codes.

Essex said the feat was something he wouldn’t forget and he wasn’t taking that for granted knowing the ups and downs of the racing game.

Although greyhounds are his main focus, he has ownership in 15 pacers and three thoroughbreds.

Talking about his litter mates who will clash in next week’s fifth grade final, Essex said he would probably give the edge to Maywyn Ulysses as the more talented dog. But he couldn’t have been more impressed the way Senorita Maywyn returned after a couple of months away from the track.

Essex said Senorita Maywyn had been ticketed for failing to chase two months ago.

After taking the 28-day ban, they stayed away from the track for an extra month of education and since returning, she is two from two with no bad habits in sight.

Maywyn Ulysses has had no such problems and recorded win number seven in impressive fashion sitting outside favourite Waddling Witch at the first corner before taking over down the back for a 30.58 win.

Essex said the main difference between the pair was the back sectional where Ulysses clocked 13.02. Senorita came in a 13.30.

Essex said if Ulysses could draw inside and avoid trouble at the first corner, he’d be very hard to beat on Saturday night.

Flying Jet aims high

LAST week we spoke about Peter O’Reilly’s Group Three Vince Curry finalist Flying Jet winning his Novice in impressive fashion.

A week later, he got the better of the fifth graders in devastating fashion.

There aren’t too many better out of the box runners than Flying Jet, who seems to relish being drawn around the middle of the line and being first to the fence.

He found himself on the second line of betting to a desperately unlucky Velocity Bettina for Kev Ellis who just couldn’t find a run. But even if she did, Flying Jet was off with the prize gapping them early easing home in 30.66.

It sets up an intriguing fifth grade final next week with Rob Essex’s brother sister duo and up-and-comer Waddling Witch for Jamie Hosking set to make it a good race.

Proper Gent at best

THE 2019 Greyhound of the Year Proper Gent is probably looking at 2020 as his final campaign.

John McCarthy’s 431 metre specialist turned four in February but time didn’t stop him with a win for the ages in open class last Saturday night.

A clear last out of the boxes wearing the green, the veteran used all his experience to stay off the fence. That give him a wide berth around the first turn to at least give himself a chance of running into the placings with his exceptional second sectional.

Picking up momentum from out wide, he started to reel them in one-by-one, looming up to fourth at the home turn. Despite covering a tonne of ground, he kept coming to score by half a length for his 28th victory at track and trip.

With a total of 120 starts for 37 wins and 40 placings, the dog looks like he’s going to end his career on a high, winning or placing in a remarkable 13 straight races.

Best Fit for Ipswich

RACE five last Saturday night feature two of Ipswich’s best sprinting prospects go head-to-head. Darren Russell’s Best Fit and Pauline Byers Spring Halo didn’t disappoint.

Spring Halo was stepping up in grade after an impressive 24.99 performance at start nine.

Best Fit is proven over the 431-metre trip at Ipswich as well as a 30 second even 520 dog at Albion Park.

The younger of the two looked be to getting the better of the battle when she took over approaching the home turn but Best Fit’s superior strength kicked in as he came again to win by a neck.

With plenty of grades for Spring Halo to go through at Ipswich, she is one to watch after back-to-back big runs. Best Fit will step back up to the 520 metre trip.

Super stayers show

THE Ipswich club has a rare fourth and fifth grade 630 metre event in race four on Saturday night and well performed dogs at the trip.

Karen Kleinhans has two engaged with recent Ipswich winner Irinka Tina and Albion Park 600 metre winner Waikarie Bell both suiting up.

Irinka Tina has won recently at the track and trip but in restricted grade, but couldn’t make the step up to Monday night 600 metre company at Albion Park. If she gets out of the boxes, she’ll give a good sight.

Kennel mate Waikarie Bell is the opposite being a slow beginner who will be doing her best work late.

She beat a hot field at Albion Park in Thursday night company three starts ago and if she finds the rail could run over the top of them.

Breast Cancer Cup champion Federal Elle, for Corey Mutton, is another runner that has to be respected, a proven stayer over the 732 at Ipswich and 710 at Albion.

If she can gain a prominent position in the run, she won’t be tiring at any stage.