Top things to do in Springfield this weekend

Soulfit Studio Open Day

WHETHER you've been considering getting back into fitness or you're a total newbie, Springfield's newest fitness studio is offering free classes for all to try.

Soulfit Studio's "Have A Workout On Us” launch party is on from 7am today and will showcase a range of fitness classes including school-aged calisthenics, crossfit and HIIT30.

There will also be chances to win Soulfit Studio week passes and merchandise, plus a bundle of gifts from partnering local businesses.

Fitness sessions will run until 1pm and will be held at the Soulfit Studio, 37 Education Dr, Springfield Central.

To find out more visit the Soulfit Studio website: www.soulfitstudio.com.au

Two Butchers first-birthday celebrations

IF YOU enjoy a bit of a sausage festival, then make sure to head to Orion Springfield Central's Two Butchers store today.

The popular butcher shop and 2017 Sausage King Bronze medallist is celebrating its first birthday with massive specials, kids' face painting, live music, Low'n' Slow cooking demonstrations, and free give-aways.

The Two Butchers store is located inside the Coles Mall, Orion Springfield Central opposite Coles.

For more information, visit the Two Butchers Facebook page.

Harmony Day Festival 2018

IT'S one of the most popular events on the Springfield calendar and this year is set to be bigger than ever.

Harmony Day Festival 2018 will return to Robelle Domain Parklands today to celebrate the national event which promotes Australian multiculturalism, inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all Australians, regardless of cultural or linguistic background.

The free festival is run by the World Harmony Society Inc. and will offer a variety of family-friendly events from free face painting to martial arts workshops, multicultural performances and a free fireworks display.

The smoke and alcohol free event will run from 3-8pm today (March 24) at Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield Central.

No ATM will be available, so you will need to withdraw cash before arriving. For more information visit the Harmony Day Festival 2018 Facebook event page.

Neighbour Day

SUNDAY March 25 is Neighbour Day and Australia's annual celebration of community which encourages people to connect with those who live in their neighbourhood.

A range of events will be happening in and around Springfield on Sunday, including people catching up with neighbours for a BBQ or coffee.

There is still time to register a Neighbour Day event and plenty of ways to celebrate whether it be over a cuppa, a picnic in the park or simply by introducing yourself to your neighbours.

To find out more about what is happening in your community or to register an event, visit www.neighbourday.org.