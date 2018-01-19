Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Top Tennis looking out for our next Hot Shots

BACKHAND: Jacob Stenzel, 10, at a recent Hot Shots clinic at George Alder Tennis Centre.
BACKHAND: Jacob Stenzel, 10, at a recent Hot Shots clinic at George Alder Tennis Centre. David Nielsen
callum dick
by

WITH the Australian Open gracing our television sets this week, Top Tennis Academy manager and head coach Dan Mascall is calling on the people of Ipswich to take a swing at becoming the next Ash Barty or Alex De Minaur.

Top Tennis Academy is hosting its first open day of the year tomorrow, with gates open from 9am until noon.

"We like to do this at least twice a year, where we can get the whole community involved," Mascall said.

"It's a chance for players to come along, have a chat and get involved with our coaches, get out on court and have a fun time."

Mascall said the phones had been "ringing non-stop" this week in response to the action at the Australian Open, and he implored anyone considering taking up tennis to get down to the George Alder Tennis Centre at Leichhardt for a perfect introduction.

"We really encourage families to come down and be involved with all the on-court activities," the manager said.

"Or if they would prefer to do their own thing, they can borrow a racquet and some tennis balls and use our facilities as well.

"We have 12 great courts here - there is heaps of space."

The Hot Shots program, spearheaded by professional coach Lachlan Stephan, is the perfect introduction to tennis for young kids.

"Lachlan is one of our Hot Shots coaching gurus," Mascall said.

"The program uses modified equipment - racquets, tennis balls and depending on the age, a different size court as well.

"It's about progressing up to playing on a full tennis court, rather than 10-15 years ago when young kids had massive racquets and balls bouncing above their heads."

Mascall said there is never a better time to try your hand at tennis than right now.

"Tennis is a sport you can play for your entire life," he said.

"There's a great social aspect to playing tennis, and it's also physically challenging.

"You can get out there, have a great time and stay fit and healthy."

For further information on the open day, or to book in a free trial for your child, phone 32814700.

Topics:  australian open ipswich tennis top tennis academy

Ipswich Queensland Times
Three little words, four days of retail pain

premium_icon Three little words, four days of retail pain

THE State Government is scrambling to fix a “blockbuster stuff-up” that would force major retailers to close their doors for four straight days over Easter.

Driver in serious condition following highway rollover

A person is in a critical condition following an accident on the Bruce Highway near Morayfield. File picture

Firies had to cut the person from the wreckage

Police looking for person who tried to set fire to 'Wall-E'

A fire started in the grass around the yellow trailer camera, commonly known as Wall-E, beside the highway at Karalee.

Speed camera footage collected as part of investigations

TRAFFIC CHAOS: Car on roof causes commuter hell on highway

Northbound lanes of the M1 are blocked at Beenleigh following a multi-vehicle crash.

COMMUTERS travelling into Brisbane should expect a slow run

Local Partners

Blockbuster double-headers headline Pride's 2018

Saturday nights at Briggs Rd will be bigger and better this season, with the Pride's senior women and men's side to play double-headers.

New day delivers new hope for Hornets

RUNS NEEDED: Hornets batsman Anthony Wilson has faith the team can turn things around tomorrow against Sandgate-Redcliffe.

All eyes on Hornets bowlers at Sandgate.

Awkward Pacquiao twist in Horn’s American dream

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn is gearing up for his first big US fight.

Jeff Horn could fight Crawford with Pacquiao on same card