Top 10 suburbs for capital growth in Ipswich

Brookwater properties show a 27.2 per cent rise in median sales price in the past year thanks to multiple million dollar sales.

OLDER Ipswich suburbs are showing large increases in capital growth, however agents warn this is only a return to normal after a market dip.

The CoreLogic Market Trends report shows the Ipswich area is tracking above other regional Queensland markets with two per cent median house price growth up to a median sale price of $354,000.

Areas such as East Ipswich and Booval achieved 13 and 11.9 per cent growth respectively.

However Ray White, Ipswich principal Warren Ramsey said the growth in the established areas is merely a return to form after a 10-year slump.

He said those areas only showed nominal growth over the 10-year period, indicating properties have only returned to prices achieved prior to the 2011 floods.

"We're coming off such a low base, we never had the superficial increase that some of those (outer or Brisbane) suburbs got," he said.

"They're correcting one way and there's still room for us to correct upwards, most of (the data) is correction.

"This flatline that we're in now is almost identical from 1990 to 2000 where the Brisbane suburbs had the little increments all the way.

"In about 2009-2010 (the market) went over the crest and we had the flood in the 2011, then we hovered along the bottom for several years and just got little bit by little bit."

TOP TEN SUBURBS FOR CAPITAL GROWTH:

Brookwater: 27.2 per cent

Walloon: 23.1 per cent

Ripley: 18.3 per cent

Chuwar: 17.4 per cent

Marbung: 16.8 per cent

East Ipswich: 13 per cent

Booval: 11.9 per cent

Dinmore: 9 per cent

South Ripley: 7.9 per cent

Rosewood: 6.9 per cent

Mr Ramsey also noted there are supply and demand issues for the established suburbs. He said prices in Ipswich proper are kept low with a surplus of new housing stock on the fringe of the city.

"While they're producing more and more stock house and land packages, it's hard for the inner city ones to claw their way up," he said.

"As the fringe becomes more established and goes out one more ring, I honestly believe the Ipswich proper, which is between the Cunningham and the Warrego will go through the roof."

Affluent suburb Brookwater tops the list at 27.2 per cent growth over the past year, up to a median sales price of $810,000.

NGU Real Estate, Springfield director Kurt Cockburn said the strict covenant on the Brookwater estate helps establish unique houses that command high prices.

"The suburb is always dressed nicely, it has plenty of drawcards, that's for sure," he said.

"In the past 12 months there were a bunch of sales over $1 million and they all hit the market in that same 12 month period, that's where the big growth comes from."

Mr Cockburn noted since February last year there have been 12 sales greater than $1 million.

Ipswich's market is tracking close to Brisbane in the house market, which has a 2.3 per cent capital growth, and tips the Gold Coast which sits at 1.6 per cent. Both the north and far north reported capital losses.