TOP SELLERS: An eight hectare equestrian estate has topped the list of the most expensive properties sold in the Somerset. PHOTO: CoreLogic
TOP TEN: Somerset’s top selling properties

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
31st Oct 2019 11:20 AM
AN eight hectare equestrian estate has topped the list of the most expensive properties sold in the Somerset in the last six months.

The Mount Archer property, which includes a colonial style homestead, 2 sand arenas and an eight-horse stable, sold for $900,000 in June.

Data from CoreLogic shows during the past year, median house prices in the Somerset region have grown, some by more than 10 per cent.

Coominya and Toogoolawah have both recorded double-figure growth, rising by 20.4 per cent and 17.6 per cent respectively.

See the full list of ten top selling houses below:

1. 1252 Neurum Road, Mount Archer – $900,000

2. 63 Wanora Road, Wanora – $750,000

63 Wanora Road, Wanora PHOTO: CoreLogic
3. 2040 Monsildale Road, Monsildale – $690,000

4. 86 Toogoolawah Biarra Road, Toogoolawah – $690,000

5. 45 Roberts Court, Sandy Creek – $675,000

45 Roberts Court, Sandy Creek PHOTO: CoreLogic
6. 15 Muckerts Lane, Vernor – $660,000

7. 703 Atkinsons Dam Road, Atkinsons Dam – $659,000

8. 20 Ezra Drive, Hazeldean – $625,000

9. 38 Staghurst Road, Gregors Creek – $625,000

10. 123 Wanora Road, Wanora – $625,000

123 Wanora Road, Wanora PHOTO: CoreLogic
