Top 10 most popular items sold at Costco

Cr Kylie Stoneman, Costco managing director Patrick Noone and Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli at the site for the Bundamba Costco.

COSCTO made its entry into the Queensland market in 2014 when it opened at North Lakes.

Now, preparations are underway to build the state's second store at Bundamba.

Costco stocks hundreds of different brands and the Ipswich warehouse will be no different.

RELATED:

>>REVEALED: When Ipswich Costco is expected to open

>>BREAKING: Costco hints at plans for third Queensland store

Costco Managing Director Patrick Noone revealed the most popular products sold at the North Lakes store in 2016.

1. Fuel: Costco at North Lakes has an on-site fuel station offering the cheapest per litre prices in the area so it's no wonder this is a top selling product.

COSTCO: What the onsite 24-bowser petrol station might look like when construction is finished.

2. Toilet paper

3. Milk formula

4. Rotisserie chickens

5. Ground beef: Mr Noone said all beef products were sourced locally from Toowoomba.

6. Fresh salmon

7. Basics, such as sugar and flour

8. Eggs

9. Bottled water

10. Strawberries, grown in Queensland

Mr Noone said the warehouse would stock all the latest products from the US, including seasonal items such as Halloween and Christmas decorations.

But he also stressed the company was supportive of local business and sourced a lot of its produce locally.

"For example, our beef products for North Lakes store come from Toowoomba," Mr Noone said.

The 'Costco effect'

PETROL prices are likely to drop in Ipswich once Costco opens, despite the city already being home to some of the cheapest bowser prices in south east Queensland.

The "Costco effect" has been proven at North Lakes where petrol prices plummeted when the wholesale giant moved in.

RACQ's Renee Smith told the QT earlier this year service stations nearby were forced to drop their prices to compete meaning motorists didn't need to be a Costco member to benefit.

"We saw service stations, particularly in North Lakes and Mango Hill, drop their prices which was great news for locals," Ms Smith said.