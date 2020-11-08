Top scorer Mick shows spirit back with group of mates

Central first division cricketer Mick Abbott reflects on his team’s latest loss in the Harding-Madsen Shield competition.

CENTRALS fast bowler Mick Abbott has never dismissed Queensland cricket’s “Don Bradman’’ Brian May.

The spirited all-round player is not alone.

Many bowlers have tried and most fail as the former Ipswich batting maestro continues to plunder runs for Toowoomba side Wests.

May remained 63 not out to guide his team to a comfortable victory over Centrals in their latest Harding-Madsen Shield clash at Limestone Park.

Abbott earlier topscored for his team with 41, providing a late burst of runs after Centrals slumped to 8/113 after being 4/17 on a good batting wicket.

However, Abbott knew 139 was never going to be enough runs against one of the teams favoured to challenge for this year’s Harding-Madsen Shield honours.

Wests only lost one wicket chasing the low target.

Centrals are going through a mini rebuild this season having lost players like former captain/all-rounder Matt Guest and bowling spearheads Rhys O’Sullivan and Geoff Klease.

“We’ve got a few other boys in the side this year and we’ve been going quite well so far,’’ Abbott said.

“We got shown today essentially they (Wests) are the best side in the competition, we think. Just too classy.’’

The Ipswich Grammar School PE teacher said 220 was a par score from 45 overs on the Mark Marsh Oval wicket.

“We just didn’t get enough runs today,’’ Abbott said.

“There was a little bit in the wicket early.

“They put a little bit more grass on it than usual. It (the ball) moved around a little bit with the seamers early and they bowled quite well with the conditions.’’

As for his innings after the batting collapse, Abbott did what he could as a tailender.

Abbott was supported at the end by David who made 30.

“We didn’t really have a choice,’’ he said.

“We tried to make what we could but the lack of a total today probably hurt us in trying to beat a good side like Wests.’’

Abbott has been with Centrals for five years after playing with Wests in Brisbane.

“I’m just trying to help the junior players and contribute where we can,’’ he said, having shared in the club’s most recent premiership two seasons ago.

Abbott, 28, also played when Centrals broke their grand final drought three years before that.

“It’s a really good group of guys to turn up and play cricket with each week,’’ Abbott said.

“I just enjoy the company to be honest and any results from there are a bonus.’’

He also plays Webb Shield for Ipswich.

As for the latest batting collapse, Abbott was confident the Kookaburras would hit back strongly.

“I back us in to get runs again next week,’’ he said. “Today they (Wests) just bowled well to the conditions.

“A few things probably didn’t go our way in terms of luck . . . against a good team.’’

And with no Brian May to contend with, Centrals’ hopes are greatly improved.

Wests remained unbeaten with Laidley their main threat for the title.

Laidley easily accounted for Highfields in their latest match at Bichel Oval on Saturday.

Laidley’s win came after setting Toowoomba opponents Highfields 190 for victory.

Opener Chris Wilson topscored with 39 as Laidley were bowled out in the 44th over.

However, their total proved plenty, dismissing Highfields for 70 in the 25th over.

Opening bowler Liam Dean took 4/26 with all-rounder Mick Sippel chipping in with a decisive 3/3 off 2.1 overs.

Thunder batsman Lucas Sefont is caught off this hit against Metropolitan-Easts in the latest Harding-Madsen Shield cricket match in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer

In other weekend Harding-Madsen Shield matches, Marburg-Mt Crosby Thunder secured a confidence-boosting victory over Met Easts in Toowoomba.

After compiling a healthy 9/230, Thunder bowled out Met Easts for 177 in the 41st over.

Thunder opener topscored with 49, well supported by loyal clubman Lee Watts (41).

Anderson also snared 3/32 off six overs.

Thunder teammate Lucas Sefont contributed a valuable 3/58 off 10 overs.

Northsiders beat University at Keith Stern berg Oval.

After bowling University out for 135 in 39 overs, Northsiders reached the target with nine wickets down in the 31st over.

Ipswich stalwart Kev Cumming led the Northsiders attack with 5/32 off his 10 overs.

He was well supported by Dom Salton (2/21) and part-time spinner Stephen Humphreys (2/13).

Results from the Brothers v Redbacks match were unavailable.



