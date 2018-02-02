Menu
Top scientist's visit a coup for Ipswich

AUSTRALIA'S most loved scientist will make an appearance when the World Science Festival Brisbane hits Ipswich for the first time next month.

Karl Kruszelnicki will headline the festival's regional program when it visits the Workshops Rail Museum on March 22.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said it was a great coup for the region.

"Ipswich is the only place outside of Brisbane you will be able to see Dr Karl as he brings his new Extreme Moments on Science show to the World Science Festival Brisbane," he said.

Dr Karl will take Ipswich on a rollercoaster ride through the badlands of science where attendees will discover the answers to questions they never knew existed while having a laugh and learning at the same time.

For more information and details on the event, visit worldsciencefestival.com.au.

Topics:  karl kruszelnicki whatson workshops rail museum world science festival

