Top run scorer relaxed about massive doubleheader

Centrals allrounder Lachlan Vellacott is setting the standard with the bat in this season’s Ipswich competition.

CRICKET: When you are the competition's leading run scorer, it's pretty easy to say "we'll be right'' facing a massive weekend challenge.

However, that's the enhanced confidence Centrals batsman Lachlan Vellacott has after scoring 278 runs at an average of 69.5 already this season.

The former Ipswich Logan Hornets second grader is thriving being welcomed into his new club Centrals.

"I took a step back really,'' Vellacott, 20, said.

"There was so much travel in Brisbane whereas in Ipswich, it's a bit cruisier. It's closer to home.

"I'm enjoying it.''

Having Limestone Park as Centrals' base suits Vellacott, who turns 21 next month.

However, he will have a little extra travel this weekend with Centrals performing well in recent weeks.

After playing an enthusiastic, youth-laden Brothers side in the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association competition on Saturday, the Kookaburras have to face the might of Laidley on Sunday. That is in the Harding Madsen Shield semi-final showdown at Bichel Oval.

Laidley won the recent clash between the cricket powerhouses in a game where Vellacott top scored with 85 and anchored a run chase that just fell short.

While expecting hot and windy conditions this weekend, Vellacott said his team learnt from the recent joust with the Blue Dogs.

"Laidley is always a tough place to play because of the drive and the heat out there,'' he said.

"You've got a tough Laidley side you are going up against. They have got quality players throughout their side.

"This weekend, we just have to build partnerships. We can't leave it to the next guy to get the runs.

"You'll really got to dig in and put the onus on ourselves to be the one who gets us over the line.''

The former Ipswich Grammar School student played his junior cricket with Marburg-Mt Crosby Thunder before a three-year stint at the Hornets.

"It was a massive learning curve,'' said Vellacott who works as a warehouse manager at Darra.

"Brisbane Grade cricket is the toughest cricket going around. Being exposed to those sorts of players in big competitions and the tactics going on down in Brisbane . . . you start to develop a lot quicker, definitely.''

As for his recent batting success, the right-handed former Queensland Schoolboys representative was happy to contribute to Centrals having scaled back his higher level commitments.

"Mentally, it's just letting yourself go and not worrying about too many things,'' he said, preferring to bat at number four in the one-dayers.

"Just trying to play your shots and play your natural game.

"In the past, I got caught up thinking about how many runs you're going to score and who's bowling and that sort of thing.

"I'm trying to keep it simple and play my game.''

Blue Dogs master blaster Mick Sippel is second behind Vellacott for runs scored so far this season. Sippel has 255 at 42, closing on the 10,000 milestone in his illustrious career.

Northsiders' Luke Pollack has the best average of 118, having scored 236 runs.

Preparing for this weekend's doubleheader, Vellacott was also thrilled to see Centrals teammate Geoff Klease topping the bowling averages with 17 wickets at 12.82.

Laidley skipper Alex Welsh is also in great form, with 16 wickets at 12.56.

Laidley play the South East Redbacks in the other game on Saturday, before Sunday's Harding Madsen Shield duel.