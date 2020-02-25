Top Qld hope to cheer on in Guineas

TURF CHAT

ALLIGATOR Blood will be flying the flag for Queensland when he lines up for the Group 1 Australian Guineas at Flemington on Saturday.

The David Vandyke-trained galloper is coming off a close win in the CS Hayes Sakes against Catalyst and is going for his fifth straight win.

The pair made the news before even making it to the track recently when he was given a police escort to the Gold Coast following a traffic incident that held up the motorway for hours.

It didn't impact his race day prep winning the Magic Millions Guineas that day as well.

Robert Heathcote's Emerald Kingdom is also worth a mention after recording his sixth straight win on the weekend which started at Ipswich in September.

It was his fifth win back this preparation for the Heathcote stable who has worked hard at getting the gelding's pre race routine turned around.

A calmer race day experience has certainly proved to be a good thing with the five-year-old.

ARC insights

INSIGHTS coming out of the Asian Racing Conference in Cape Town the past week have further indicated the direction the Ipswich club is heading is aligned with trends in the industry.

Racing has evolved enormously over the past decade and the Ipswich Cup is one area the Club has continued to evolve and reach different audiences through.

Now as we head into a new decade, the Club will diversify further, offering a mix of racing, family dining and entertainment broadening the reach and wider community needs.

Site progress

GOOD things come to those who wait and this week will see the first function held in the new Events Centre before officially launched in the coming months.

The Ipswich Cup Week has been earmarked to showcase the outstanding venue on offer.

Ipswich Cup tickets

INDIVIDUAL tickets will go on sale next month for this year's Channel 7 Ipswich Cup.

Patrons will notice a few adjustments but the usual prime places for the biggest party trackside will be on offer.

The Pimm's Lawn Party will be the premium offering and continue to be a fast seller with other areas to be announced shortly.

The public area will again take in the Viewing Terrace and lawn trackside providing patrons with an ideal spot to meet friends.

Tickets will go on sale shortly and available at www.ipswichturfclub.com.au.

Follow our social media channels @ipswichturfclub to keep up to date with all the action of the 2020 Channel 7 Ipswich Cup.

Expressions of interest are open for the private marquees at the 2020 Channel 7 Ipswich Cup as packages will be available later this week.

Space is limited and will be offered to last year marquee holders first. It is strongly encouraged to lock in your private marquee for 2020. Email marquees@ipswichturfclub.com.au for further information.