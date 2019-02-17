Menu
Lachlan Bell bowls for against Ipswich Grammar School against Toowoomba Grammar School in GPS Competition round three cricket at Toowoomba Grammar School, , Saturday, February 16, 2019. Kevin Farmer
Top order struggles as IGS falter in GPS cricket loss

callum dick
by
17th Feb 2019 11:25 AM
NOAH Emmerson returned from Queensland Under-15 duty to reprise his role at the top of the Ipswich Grammar School batting order, but his time at the crease was short-lived as rivals Toowoomba Grammar School subjected the visitors to their first defeat of the GPS First XI cricket season.

TGS recorded a 60-run win at Mills Oval on Saturday.

Led by Matthew Watson (52 off 87) and Morgan Galvin (30 off 34), the hosts posted 192 with Watson losing his wicket just shy of the allotted 50 overs.

IGS skipper Sean Seaward was in fine form with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/33 from his 10 overs.

Lachlan Bell (2/36 off 10) was the other multiple wicket-taker, while Emmerson (1/1 off 1.1) dismissed Watson with the first ball of his second over to end the TGS innings.

Welcoming Emmerson back into the line-up having made 8/267 the previous weekend, IGS would have been confident of chasing down the 193 runs required.

However when the opener went after just four balls, and Bell soon followed him back to the sheds without troubling the scorers, the visitors were in trouble at 2/10.

Danny Young (29 off 52) and Cody Pyne (39 off 58) did their best to make IGS competitive, but through Benjamin Potter (5/35 off 9.2) the hosts clinically rolled through the middle order.

Despite the loss, IGS still remain in equal second on the GPS ladder after three rounds of play.

Nudgee College are the only remaining undefeated team, while IGS joins The Southport School and Brisbane Boys College with two wins from three to open the season.

IGS will have an opportunity to move into equal top position, when the team travels to face Nudgee at Ross Oval this Saturday.

Nudgee boast three of the top five run-scorers in the competition. IGS' Danny Young is third on that list, averaging 42.

Skipper Seaward is equal-highest wicket-taker with nine scalps and best figures of 4/36.

first xi gps cricket igs ipswich grammar school tgs toowoomba grammar school
