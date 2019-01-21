Top officer's simple advice for city's eight new constables

A GROUP of fresh-faced police constables have been handed some simple tips from the region's top cop on their first day.

Last Friday eight first-year constables spent their first day in the Ipswich Police District.

Before they were dispersed to the region's stations, the group received some wise words from Ipswich Superintendent Katherine Innes.

"Tips that I give them, and I did have a good conversation with them this morning, are about looking after our community and being involved with our community," she said.

"Be professional, be ethical and be compassionate and take the time to ask questions."

The eight were part of 78 sworn into service at Oxley last week.

Graduating as first-year constables, the new officers have completed 25 weeks of intensive training, preparing them for their new roles serving the community.

Commissioner Ian Stewart congratulated them on their graduation.

"I remember my induction well and I hope this afternoon's ceremony is a memory each FYC carries with them throughout a successful career in the Queensland Police Service," he said.

"The role of a police officer is like no other - responsible for the safety and security of Queensland.

"There is no doubt each of these new officers will experience some challenging situations, however there will also be many rewarding and humbling times."

Superintendent Innes attended the graduation and said it was a thrill to watch the recruits graduate.

"It's certainly amazing to have a new group of officers who are newly skilled, keen, ready to learn and they're bringing vitality to our district," she said.

"What I expect of them is to get out there and be part of the community."

The eight first-year constables will be spread throughout stations across the district, from Springfield to Karana Downs.

"I'd ask the community to embrace our new officers and be as proud as them as we are," Superindentend Innes said.

"I'm sure they'll do us all very proud."

Of the 78 officers sworn in, 14 were graduates of the fourth Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Recruit Preparatory Program.

The 10-week program targets recruit applicants from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to prepare them for the mainstream Recruit Training Program.

Visit www.police.qld.gov.au.

Ipswich first-year constables. Hayden Johnson

ONE of Ipswich's newest officers is encouraging others to back themselves and have a crack at a police career.

On her first day on the job, first-year constable Maddy Hoffman spoke to the QT about why she joined the Queensland Police Service.

Constable Hoffman will spend one year based at Karana Downs Station and plans to use the year to gain as much knowledge as possible.

"It's about just learning the fundamentals of policing and building a rapport with the community," she said.

"Getting a feel for the community and the area and just grounding myself first."

She said it was amazing to graduate at the Oxley Police Academy after weeks of intensive training and development.

"I just wanted a challenging and rewarding career that was exciting," she said.

"Every day will be a different day and to have the ability to move around the state."

Constable Hoffman encouraged other people to have a shot at an emergency-services career.

"Definitely go for it," she said.

"You never know until you try.

"You might have the skillset that (Queensland) police is looking for and you don't know until you put yourself forward.

"Everyone can do it."