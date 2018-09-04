New pub to test Top of Town with 'beer and chicken wings'

CHICKEN wings and $3 tacos will be order of the day when new venue Charlie opens its doors in the Ipswich CBD.

The dust has only just settled on last orders at the once popular bar Dusty's in Brisbane St where the new owners will open the prime watering hole.

Charlie's Bar and Kitchen owner Blake Hamlyn has plans to re-open the venue on September 13.

Mr Hamlyn said pizza, burgers, pasta, risotto, $3 tacos on Tuesdays and an appealing parmigiana selection were on he menu along with cocktails and craft beers on tap.

"We feel like the Ipswich community need a venue they can call their home," Mr Hamlyn said.

"Charlie's will have a high-value menu at a cost that won't break the budget."

Mr Hamlyn said the Top of Town area was in need of healthy business competition and a fresh menu in the evening market. There will also be function spaces on offer.

"The Ipswich CBD has been a little bit slow and a lot of operators have come in and missed the market. They don't understand what Ipswich needs," he said.

"It is healthy competition.

"People need to have choice. They don't need to stay in the one venue the whole night. We want to create a hub.

"The population is large enough to have more venues in the Ipswich CBD.

"We look forward to having people down and supporting the venues that support the community.

"Ipswich needs a place to have a beer and some chicken wings."

Mr Hamlyn said staff were hired from the Ipswich community.

"We want them to understand how important it is to be a part of the hospitality industry. It's a passion - it's an amazing opportunity," he said.

Dusty's owner Mark Dale confirmed in July the business was running at a loss and he and wife Kim could no longer afford to run it.

Charlie's is the latest promising business to arrive in what has been months of turmoil in the bar and club scene in the Top of Town.

It all started last year when Hotel Metropole and Switch Nightclub closed down.

Soon after, Johnny Ringo's opened, only to close a few months later. Now the original Club Metro owner is back in town and has re-opened the nightclub in the old Players building.

Charlie's will open Tuesday-Sunday from 10am-midnight.