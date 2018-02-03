Top NZ rugby team to visit Springfield

Crusaders player Mitch Hunt reacts after kicking a penalty on full time to give the Crusaders victory in the 3rd round Super Rugby match between the Queensland Reds and the Canterbury Crusaders at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Saturday, Mar. 11, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Crusaders player Mitch Hunt reacts after kicking a penalty on full time to give the Crusaders victory in the 3rd round Super Rugby match between the Queensland Reds and the Canterbury Crusaders at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Saturday, Mar. 11, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVE HUNT

IF YOU'RE a die-hard rugby union fan then you definitely do not want to miss out on meeting one of New Zealand's top rugby teams next week.

The Canterbury Crusaders will visit the Springfield Lakes Hawks Rugby Union club next Thursday as part the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens tournament happening on February 9-10 at Suncorp Stadium.

The Springfield Lakes Hawks Rugby Union club was chosen as part of a select group of Queensland clubs to receive a visit from one of the Global Tens' teams and president Jodine Ferrier said Hawks members were extremely excited to meet some of their idols.

"We found out just before Christmas that we were chosen as one of the clubs to be paired with one of the Global Tens teams and were the only rugby club in the Ipswich region to be selected," Ms Ferrier said.

"The feedback from our members has been a mix of excitement and shock as we're only a very small club and the Canterbury Crusaders actually won the big competition last year, so they have lots of fans.

"This will be a friendly welcome to the Canterbury Crusaders from our club as well as a way for people who want to find out more about what we do and our community."

The Brisbane Global Rugby Tens is an action-packed weekend held every year in Brisbane and features 300 stars from all the Australian and New Zealand Super sides, as well as top international players from Fiji and Japan.

The Canterbury Crusaders visit will include a brief training session with members as well as a meet and greet with fans where they will sign autographs and take photos.

The free community event will take place at the Springfield Lakes Hawks Rugby Union club home ground at Summit Drive, Springfield Lakes from 4:30-6:30pm on Thursday, February 8.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event page or email: secretary@springfieldlakeshawks.com.au