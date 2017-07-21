Top medical company locked in for Ripley Town Centre

TAKING CARE OF YOU: Artist impression of the new Ripley Town Centre.

A FULL range of health and medical services will soon be available to the Ripley region after a major medical operator was locked in to join the new $1.5 billion Ripley Town Centre.

The Quay Family Healthcare, which are Victoria-based, has agreed to take a 1,740sq m tenancy for a medical facility within the brand new centre.

They will offer a wide range of medical services including general practitioners, specialists, pathology, radiology, optometry, dental care, podiatry and other allied health services.

WELCOME: The Quay Family Healthcare practice manager Nazmi Msamih with Sekisui House Australia CEO and managing director Toru Abe. Contributed

It will be the 25th medical centre for the group and its second in Queensland. Their Ripley medical precinct will also be one of the company's largest medical precincts to date.

Sekisui House Australia CEO and managing director Toru Abe said the medical centre would provide Ripley Valley residents with a wide array of essential health services under one roof.

"This is a major tenant for the Ripley Town Centre not only in terms of its size but also because of its importance to the surrounding community,” Mr Abe said.

"It will put a comprehensive medical precinct within easy reach of residents who will benefit from the range of health services available as well as its convenient location within the Ripley Town Centre precinct.

"We are thrilled to have such an experienced medical provider on board to service the everyday medical needs of the entire Ripley Valley population, which is expected to grow to 120,000 over the next 20 years.”

The Quay Family Healthcare practice manager Nazmi Msamih said the group's vision has always been to extend its reach regionally within New South Wales and Queensland.

"We focus on newly developing areas in hope of increasing accessibility of quality healthcare to all Australians,” Mr Msamih said.

"We see a great future for health clinics within Queensland due to growth in migration. People are willing to settle in areas with an abundant of job opportunities, which is something that new developments offer.

"Elderly demographics also look to invest and retire in 'quiet' regions, therefore the need for amenities such as health would be a major point of concern.”

Division 3 Councillor Kerry Silver said she was delighted to see the Ecco Ripley community continuing to emerge following this announcement.

"The news that The Quay Family Healthcare will operate this health facility is yet another step towards Ecco Ripley becoming a complete community by offering its residents a diverse array of services, facilities and opportunities,” Cr Silver said.

Stage one of the Ripley Town Centre, which is costing $40 million, is currently under construction. When completed it will create an exciting new community and become the primary town centre for the entire Ripley Valley, whilst also providing services for closer residents at Ecco Ripley and neighbouring developments such as Providence and Sovereign Pocket.

In addition to the brand new medical centre, stage one of the centre will also comprise of a marketplace-style centre totalling 9,400sq m, anchored by a 3,800sq m Coles supermarket and supported by 20 speciality stores and commercial office space.

Civil works for the Ripley Town Centre, including major roadworks to support the development, were completed last year by Sekisui House, the world's biggest residential construction company.

More than 327,000 people are expected to call Ripley home by 2041.