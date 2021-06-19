Top jockey praises Ipswich track, Cup Day atmosphere

Happy Go Plucky, ridden by Stephanie Thornton, wins the $180,000 TAB Ipswich Cup. Picture: Grant Peters/Trackside Photography

ENDURING a strange afternoon at Bundamba, multiple Group One winning jockey Craig Williams still managed to praise the Ipswich track and enjoy a more relaxed day out.

Fresh from riding Tofane to victory in the Stradbroke Cup, Williams ventured to the Ipswich Turf Club to test his fortunes on the city's million dollar race day.

But after Williams rode his first two mounts to victory on his first Ipswich Cup program, his highly regarded runners failed to feature in the two major races.

Humbolt Current missed a place in the $180,000 TAB Ipswich Cup (2150m) before hot prospect Amish Boy went amiss in the $176,500 City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes (1350m).

High profile Ipswich visitor Williams had every reason to sense a big day ahead after riding the Chris Waller trained Prospectus to victory in race two before another surging success aboard Palaispan in the TCL Cooney 3YO race.

"The track's been prepared in excellent condition today for their feature meeting,'' Williams said before launching into his major rides of the day.

"The track is safe. It's fair and that's all you ask for.

"When you are in a dangerous position that we are with galloping horses as jockeys going 60 kilometres an hour, they (Ipswich track staff) have done a fantastic job.''

Track boss and team prepare top racing surface

Given recent Covid restrictions in his home state Victoria, the accomplished hoop appreciated Ipswich's special day on the Queensland Winter Racing Carnival.

"Talking to (former Ipswich Cup winning jockey) Michael Cahill, I get a lot of inside knowledge, or some local knowledge,'' the 2019 Melbourne Cup winner said.

"And it's fantastic for us jockeys, as we are educators, to ride in front of such a big crowd because Covid has ruined us in Melbourne for the last 16 months.

"To even have a crowd inside the track again, it's a great atmosphere and we love entertaining.''

Another rider with high hopes on Saturday was Ripley-bred Jake Bayliss, who was aboard The Tax Accountant in the Eye Liner Stakes and on Getyourgreyon in the Ipswich Mile.

Both were unplaced.

"Getyourgreyon was in the market and was very disappointing,'' Bayliss said.

"I thought I could come here, being a local boy on Ipswich Cup Day, and ride a winner in front of my home town but I have to wait for next year.''

Before that, he hopes to return for more midweek success at his home track, supported by the well known Bayliss family who were out in force on Saturday.

"Where do I start? Cousins, mums, you name it. They are all here,'' he said.

Such is the proud Ipswich racing family where Jake and his Sydney-based brother Regan continue to build their riding careers.

"I'm getting plenty of support,'' Jake said.

"At the moment, I'm going through a frustrating patch where I'm just riding a lot of seconds and thirds.

"A few winners among them but not the winners where you want them to be in town.

"Just keep chipping away and keep your chin up.''

Ipswich jockey Jake Bayliss always enjoys riding as his home track. Picture: Claire Power

Jake keeps in contact with Regan, sharing their knowledge.

"We're catching up next week for my sister's engagement party,'' he said.

"We talk regularly, every day if we can. Go through each other's rides and whatnot.''

Jake and Regan's dad Jamie - the 1989 Ipswich Cup winning jockey - is still in Melbourne plying his training and broker's skills.

"He calls us quite regularly at the moment and complains about the cold,'' Jake said.

As a proud Ipswich sportsman, Jake was also pleased to see Madeleine Wishart emerging with a positive Ipswich Cup ride.

"She's an Ipswich girl. She's rising through the apprentice ranks,'' he said.

Homegrown talents

Snitch, ridden by Ben Thompson, wins Saturday’s City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes. Picture: Grant Peters/Trackside Photography,

Riding honours were shared across Saturday's nine race program.

Along with Williams, Ben Thompson secured a winning double with Snitch in the Eye Liner Stakes and Llemor in the Gai Waterhouse Classic.

Ryan Maloney also rode two winners - At Witz End and $2 favourite Desert Lord.

Other winning jockeys were Stephanie Thornton (aboard Happy Go Lucky in the Ipswich Cup), James Orman (Bayerische) and Anthony Allen (Incentivise).

Regular Ipswich premiership-winning trainer Tony Gollan enjoyed his third Eye Liner Stakes success with $8.20 chance Snitch.

Gollan had previously watched his horses triumph in 2018 with I'm A Rippa and four years earlier with Alma's Fury.

The more spacious jockeys section, in the multi-million dollar Ipswich Turf Club upgrade, was a hive of activity enjoyed for the first time on an Ipswich Cup Day.