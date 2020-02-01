Top Ipswich umpire enters history books

SLICE OF HISTORY: Premier Ipswich hockey official Steve Rogers will join South Africa’s Wanri Venter as the first ever mixed gender umpires on the field of play at international level.

HOCKEY : Ipswich umpire Steve Rogers will be part of hockey history today when he blows the whistle in the women’s FIH Pro League game between New Zealand and Belgium in Auckland.

It will be the first time a top-tier international women’s hockey match will have mixed gender umpires on the field of play.

Rogers will officiate the NZ v Belgium match with Wanri Venter of South Africa. during match week four of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

The round sees double headers taking place in Spain, New Zealand and Australia. Spain’s men take on the Netherlands in Valencia, New Zealand’s men and women open their 2020 season against Belgium in Auckland while Australia’s national teams entertain Great Britain’s men and women.

Former Norths Devils’ striker Rogers has been Ipswich’s leading umpire for more than a decade.