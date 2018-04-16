Top Ipswich official appointed to state body

NEWLY appointed Football Queensland technical director Gabor Ganczer will continue working at Western Pride during a transition period.

The internationally regarded official is keen to keep helping Pride in the future as he takes on a broader role with the state's National Premier Leagues clubs.

"I still live in Ipswich,'' he said, having enjoyed his three seasons at Pride.

"I have a soft spot for the club and in the future I will be there for my local NPL club . . . or if they are the higher placed club in the future.''

Ganczer, 43, will start his expanded role in the next fortnight while assisting Pride find a suitable replacement.

The former Hungarian World Cup team coach was educated in Budapest and London. He can speak three languages.

He welcomed his latest challenge to improve technical structures in Queensland's NPL competition and to bolster coach education.

He also wants to strengthen community involvement in football and work with the Socceroos, having been a scout for the national team in recent months.

"My role is mainly to become a mediator between all levels of football and make every member of the sport here feel that they are part of something bigger,'' he said.

While FQ's headquarters are at Logan, Ganczer vowed to actively work around the state. "I don't see this role as purely an office job,'' he said. "I would like to get out to all clubs and be hands-on.''

Ganczer was delighted to have worked at Pride with progressive people like general manager Pat Boyle and his committee, coaches Graham Harvey and Reg Davani, and Football Ipswich secretary Pye Augustine.

"All of them are doing a very amazing job,'' he said.

Boyle wished Ganczer well after his tremendous contribution to the Ipswich NPL club.

"Western Pride FC has always encouraged our players to take the next step in their careers, our coaches and technical staff are no different,'' Boyle said.

"This is a great opportunity for Gabor to diversify his experience and make a positive impact for football in Queensland.''

Boyle said an information meeting was scheduled for Tuesday night at 6.30pm at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex for parents and other club people to hear more about what Ganczer's decision means for Ipswich.