Top Ipswich council staff meet with CCC officials

Helen Spelitis
by

COUNCIL staff with any information related to alleged corruption at Ipswich City Council have been urged to contact investigators.

Representatives from the state's corruption watchdog, the Crime and Corruption Commission, were back at the council chambers on Tuesday.

New Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said he organised the meeting and urged any witnesses to corruption to come forward.

Cr Antoniolli said the council's top officers, including the acting CEO, the chief operating officers and all councillors, met with CCC chairman Alan MacSporran and Detective Superintendent Mark Ainsworth.

In a message sent to staff this morning, Cr Antoniolli thanked staff for their cooperation during the ongoing corruption probe.

"I also encourage staff with any information that can assist with the current investigations to have no hesitation in contacting the CCC," Cr Antoniolli wrote.

"We are continuing to implement all 19 recommendations of the independent Governance Review as adopted by council at its September meeting.

"As this year comes to a close we can all look forward to 2018 with confidence and optimism."

This week businessman Wayne Myers appeared in court in relation to a charge of corruption involving former Ipswich council chief executive officer Carl Wulff.

The two were friends.

Court documents said Myers is accused of having "aided" Wulff in allegedly obtaining "a sum of money on account of (Wulff's) actions in the discharge of the duties of his office to facilitate a fill services brokerage agreement and subsequent works".

Wulff's alleged offending took place between January 2012 and April 2014.

Wulff and Myers are among other Ipswich personalities facing charges brought by the CCC including former mayor Paul Pisasale, former council CEO Jim Lindsay and former chief operating officer Craig Maudsley.

Council contractor Wayne Innes is also facing charges of corruption and fraud.

All intend to fight the charges.

Mr MacSporran said the CCC was keen to conclude its investigation, give the council a clean bill of health to go forward with and allow the organisation to move on. 

"We're here to help you do that," Mr MacSporran said. 

Topics:  ccc corruption probe ipswich city council

Ipswich Queensland Times
